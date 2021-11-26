My favorite meal delivery service is 40% off for Black Friday

Green Chef

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

is still my No. 1 pick for best overall meal delivery service in 2021. When I tried it a few months back, every meal was at least good and many were great, including a tender braised beef with vegetables that was definitely restaurant quality. The brand rarely doles out discounts, but for Black Friday you can score . This would be as good a time as any to stock up on healthy lunches and dinners for the busy weeks and months ahead.

The total price will vary depending on your meal plan, but if you snag two meals per day for five days (10 meals) it'll cost you just $75 to try (normally $124). And these meals are vacuum-sealed and freeze perfectly so you can save them for when you really need them. And if you don't absolutely love it, Fresh n' Lean will let you pause or cancel anytime.

Read more: Fresh n' Lean review: The best prepared meal delivery service we've tried

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.