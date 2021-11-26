Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
My favorite meal delivery service is 40% off for Black Friday

When I tried Fresh n' Lean there wasn't a bad meal in the bunch. You can try it now and score healthy prepared meals on the cheap.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Fresh n' Lean is still my No. 1 pick for best overall meal delivery service in 2021. When I tried it a few months back, every meal was at least good and many were great, including a tender braised beef with vegetables that was definitely restaurant quality. The brand rarely doles out discounts, but for Black Friday you can score 40% off your first order plus free snacks for life. This would be as good a time as any to stock up on healthy lunches and dinners for the busy weeks and months ahead.  

The total price will vary depending on your meal plan, but if you snag two meals per day for five days (10 meals) it'll cost you just $75 to try (normally $124). And these meals are vacuum-sealed and freeze perfectly so you can save them for when you really need them. And if you don't absolutely love it, Fresh n' Lean will let you pause or cancel anytime.

