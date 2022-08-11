Huge Oat Milk, Coffee Drink Recall Expanded to More Beverages

Food and beverage manufacturer Lyons Magnus is recalling additional brands and batches of beverages that could potentially be contaminated with microbes including the one that causes botulism, according to an update posted Wednesday.

On July 28, the company recalled 53 different types of beverage and nutrition products under multiple brands because of potential unsafe microbial contamination. Now the company has expanded the recall to include more batches of beverages as well as additional brands that could be impacted, including brands that sell pediatric drinks (such as PediaSure and Kate Farms) and lactation smoothies (Sweetie Pie Organics) marketed for breastfeeding parents.

According to the recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website, beverages on the list may contain cronobacter sakazakii and now clostridium botulinum, as well. Cronobacter infections are rare and may cause fever, vomiting or urinary tract infections. But cronobacter can be dangerous or life-threatening for babies, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Clostridium botulinum can cause botulism, a rare but very serious illness that can damage the body's nerves and lead to complications, including death. Though clostridium botulinum hasn't been found in the beverages being recalled, consumers should throw away any impacted product regardless of whether it looks or smells spoiled, the FDA and Lyons Magnus said in the announcement.

Some lots of the following drink brands are included in the recall:

Lyons Barista Style (Sweet Cream Frappe Base in 32-ounce cartons).

(Sweet Cream Frappe Base in 32-ounce cartons). Lyons Ready Care (Thickened Dairy Drink in different consistencies; 2.0 High Calorie High Protein drinks in vanilla, chocolate and butter pecan flavors in 8- or 32-ounce cartons; 0 Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink in vanilla flavor in 32-ounce cartons; Plant-Based Protein Shake in vanilla or chocolate in 8.45-ounce cartons).

(Thickened Dairy Drink in different consistencies; 2.0 High Calorie High Protein drinks in vanilla, chocolate and butter pecan flavors in 8- or 32-ounce cartons; 0 Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink in vanilla flavor in 32-ounce cartons; Plant-Based Protein Shake in vanilla or chocolate in 8.45-ounce cartons). Cafe Grumpy (Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee, 11 ounces).

(Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee, 11 ounces). Tone It Up (Plant-Based Protein Shake in vanilla and chocolate, 11 ounces).

(Plant-Based Protein Shake in vanilla and chocolate, 11 ounces). Uproot (Oatmilk Organic Oats and Peamilk Chocolate in 8-ounce cartons).

(Oatmilk Organic Oats and Peamilk Chocolate in 8-ounce cartons). Organic Valley (organic whole milk and organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat milks, plain and chocolate-flavored in 8-ounce cartons).

(organic whole milk and organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat milks, plain and chocolate-flavored in 8-ounce cartons). Salted (Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor in 11-ounce cartons).

(Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor in 11-ounce cartons). Rejuvenate (Muscle Health+ Vanilla and Muscle Health+ Chocolate, 11 ounces).

(Muscle Health+ Vanilla and Muscle Health+ Chocolate, 11 ounces). Optimum Nutrition (Gold Standard 100% Whey in chocolate and vanilla, 11-ounce cartons).



(Gold Standard 100% Whey in chocolate and vanilla, 11-ounce cartons). Sweetie Pie Organics (Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana, Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear, Mango Banana Smoothie and Apple Pear Smoothie).

(Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana, Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear, Mango Banana Smoothie and Apple Pear Smoothie). Ensure Harvest (1.2 Cal for Tube Feeding in 8-ounce cartons).

(1.2 Cal for Tube Feeding in 8-ounce cartons). PediaSure Harvest (1.0 Cal for Tube Feeding in 8-ounce cartons).

(1.0 Cal for Tube Feeding in 8-ounce cartons). Lyons Barista Style (almond, coconut and oat milk in 32-ounce cartons).

(almond, coconut and oat milk in 32-ounce cartons). Pirq (Plant Protein 32-milliliter cartons sold in vanilla, chocolate, caramel coffee and strawberry flavors).

(Plant Protein 32-milliliter cartons sold in vanilla, chocolate, caramel coffee and strawberry flavors). Glucerna Original (8-ounce chocolate, strawberry and vanilla cartons sold in 24-count cases).

(8-ounce chocolate, strawberry and vanilla cartons sold in 24-count cases). Aloha (chocolate sea salt, coconut, vanilla and iced coffee plant-based protein cartons).

(chocolate sea salt, coconut, vanilla and iced coffee plant-based protein cartons). Intelligentsia (ColdCoffee and Oat Latte 330-milliliter cartons).

(ColdCoffee and Oat Latte 330-milliliter cartons). Kate Farms (Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla drink 250-milliliter cartons; Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla in 250-milliliter cartons; Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla, 250 milliliters; Nutrition Shake Coffee, Nutrition Shake Vanilla and Nutrition Shake Chocolate, 11 ounces; Standard 1.4 Plain, 325 milliliters; Peptide 1.5 Plain, 325 milliliters).



(Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla drink 250-milliliter cartons; Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla in 250-milliliter cartons; Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla, 250 milliliters; Nutrition Shake Coffee, Nutrition Shake Vanilla and Nutrition Shake Chocolate, 11 ounces; Standard 1.4 Plain, 325 milliliters; Peptide 1.5 Plain, 325 milliliters). Oatly (Barista Edition oat milk in 32-ounce cartons; Barista Edition 11 ounces; Oat-Milk 11 ounces; Oat-Milk Chocolate 11 ounces).

(Barista Edition oat milk in 32-ounce cartons; Barista Edition 11 ounces; Oat-Milk 11 ounces; Oat-Milk Chocolate 11 ounces). Premier Protein (chocolate, vanilla, cafe latte 330-milliliter cartons).

(chocolate, vanilla, cafe latte 330-milliliter cartons). MRE (cookies and cream, milk chocolate, salted caramel and vanilla milkshake 330 milliliter protein shakes).

(cookies and cream, milk chocolate, salted caramel and vanilla milkshake 330 milliliter protein shakes). Stumptown (cold brew coffee in 325 milliliter cartons in oat milk Original, oat milk Horchata, oat milk Chocolate, chocolate Cream & Sugar and original Cream & Sugar flavors).



(cold brew coffee in 325 milliliter cartons in oat milk Original, oat milk Horchata, oat milk Chocolate, chocolate Cream & Sugar and original Cream & Sugar flavors). Imperial (Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink, Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink, Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink and Thickened Dairy Drink in different consistencies).

The root cause of the recall, according to the announcement, is that the products "did not meet commercial sterility specifications." If you recognize any of the brands or drinks on the list, check the recall for a complete list of the specific lot codes, UPC numbers and expiration dates of the recalled products. If your product information matches what's on the list, you should throw it away or return the drink to where you bought it for a refund. Any additional questions can be brought to Lyons at 1-800-627-0557 or the company's website.

