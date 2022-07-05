Listeria Outbreak Tied to Ice Cream Sold in Florida, CDC Says

What's happening The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak that's sickened at least 23 people and resulted in one person's death. Why it matters Listeria infection can be serious for people who are pregnant, older adults, newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems. What it means for you The CDC has identified ice cream made by Big Olaf Creamery, sold in Florida, as a potential link. While the investigation is ongoing, you shouldn't eat this ice cream.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its investigation over the weekend on a listeria outbreak that's sickened at least 23 people and resulted in one person's death. Ice cream made by Big Olaf Creamery and sold only in Florida is believed to be linked to the outbreak, based on interviews by the CDC of people who got sick and what they remember eating beforehand.

Fourteen out of 17 people interviewed on what they ate reported eating ice cream, and six either specifically reported eating Big Olaf ice cream or ice cream served at locations that may've been supplied by Big Olaf.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, Florida, is contacting retailers in the state to recommend against selling the company's products for the time being. People who have ice cream made by the creamery at home should throw it away and clean any surfaces that may have touched the ice cream.

In a statement on Facebook, Big Olaf said that listeria links to its product for now are "only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation," adding that the company is cooperating with Florida's health department and other health agencies.

Listeria infection, or listeriosis, is caused by a bacteria that's usually foodborne, and it typically causes illness in older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant people and newborn babies. Previously, the listeria outbreak was linked to Florida as 20 out of the 22 affected people with information either lived in or reported travel to the state. Illnesses were reported from January 2021 to June 2022 across 10 states. Five of the people who got sick were pregnant, the CDC said, and one patient's fetus died.

The true number of listeriosis cases is likely higher, the CDC said, and newer cases probably haven't been detected yet because it takes three to four weeks to link an illness to an outbreak.

Listeriosis is one of the most serious kinds of foodborne disease, according to the World Health Organization. And unlike other bacteria that cause food poisoning, the listeria bacteria can survive in low temperatures in the refrigerator. Foods with a long shelf-life in the fridge (like deli meats) and other foods that haven't been cooked have been associated with listeria in the past, the WHO says. It's also found in nature in soil and water.

Listeria that only causes mild, intestinal illness like diarrhea and vomiting is rarely diagnosed, according to the CDC, though symptoms usually start within 24 hours of eating an infected food. People who get sick with severe, invasive listeria infection (when it spreads beyond the gut) are typically people with weakened immune systems, older adults, newborn babies and pregnant people. Signs that it has spread typically develop within two weeks of eating an infected food, but symptoms can show up earlier or later.

Pregnant people with listeria infection usually only experience flu-like symptoms like fever, muscle aches and fatigue, but the infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth and premature delivery or infection in newborns. That's why health care providers sometimes advise people to avoid some foods (like soft cheeses) during pregnancy. Symptoms of listeria in people who aren't pregnant include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

If you're at higher risk for listeria and think you have symptoms, call a health care provider, especially if you've recently traveled to Florida. The CDC also suggests people with symptoms write down as many foods that they remember eating as possible within one month of symptoms starting.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.