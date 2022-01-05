KFC takes plant-based chicken from Beyond Meat nationwide

Yum Brands

More than two years after teaming up with Beyond Meat to test a plant-based chicken product at one of its restaurants, Kentucky Fried Chicken said Wednesday it'll be debuting Beyond Fried Chicken nationwide. Starting Monday, KFC locations throughout the US will sell the plant-based meat alternative for a limited time, while supplies last.

"The mission from day one was simple – make the world-famous Kentucky Fried Chicken from plants," KFC US President Kevin Hochman said in a release. "And now over two years later we can say, 'mission accomplished.'"

KFC first tested Beyond Fried Chicken in August 2019 at an Atlanta restaurant. The company called the launch an "overwhelming success," with the location selling out of the product in less than five hours. KFC and Beyond Meat then expanded the test to locations in Nashville and Charlotte in 2020, before also offering the product in a few restaurants in southern California.

Plant-based offerings have significantly expanded in recent years. Beyond Meat, which also sells plant-based burgers and sausages, is one of the biggest names in the industry, as is Impossible Foods, which sells the popular Impossible Burger as well as Impossible Pork and Impossible Chicken Nuggets.

Customers can pair Beyond Fried Chicken with their choice of any KFC dipping sauce, which includes honey BBQ, ranch, honey mustard and KFC sauce. They can order the new offering as a combo meal with Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink, or a la carte in six- or 12-piece orders. Prices start at $7 but vary by location.

"We couldn't be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat," Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown said in a release. "We are truly thrilled to make it available to consumers nationwide."

