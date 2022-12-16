Have Kidney Disease? Try These 5 Tips to Follow the Renal Diet

The renal diet is designed for those with chronic kidney disease or kidney failure to ensure their kidneys function properly and protect them from further damage. Additionally, the renal diet can help maintain healthy blood pressure and reduce the risk of diabetes. Those without kidney concerns shouldn't follow the renal diet as it will exclude nutrient-rich foods your body can benefit from.

Foods included in the renal diet for kidney disease have limited potassium, phosphorus, protein and sodium. (Not that those who have dialysis included in their treatment have different needs.) This article explains the renal diet for those with kidney disease and not on dialysis.

There are still plenty of delicious and renal-diet-compliant meals. Here's what you need to know about the renal diet and how to follow it.

What is the renal diet?

One of the functions of the renal diet is to control how much nutrients come into the body. I know how that sounds; shouldn't we want all the nutrients we can get? If you have kidney damage, the answer may be no.

We get the nutrients from the food we eat. Our body absorbs what it needs, and the rest is transported through the blood to our kidneys, where excess nutrients are filtered out through urine. When our kidneys don't work properly, the nutrients can build up and cause further damage to the organ.

The renal diet offers those with kidney failure or chronic kidney disease a way to manage their condition by controlling how much nutrients come into their body. The renal diet focuses on foods low in sodium, phosphorus, potassium and protein. By limiting these foods, you protect kidney function and overall health. However, not everyone with kidney disease must limit all of them. Your doctor will help you determine your needs based on your level of kidney function.

What foods should renal patients avoid?

Sodium-rich foods like processed foods, savory snacks and boxed meals from the grocery store

like processed foods, savory snacks and boxed meals from the grocery store Foods high in phosphorus, like dark-colored sodas, beans, dairy and nuts

like dark-colored sodas, beans, dairy and nuts Excess protein

Potassium-rich foods like potatoes, oranges, bananas and avocados

like potatoes, oranges, bananas and avocados Large fluid intake. Some with late-stage chronic kidney diseases have a fluid restriction on the renal diet as the kidneys cannot remove extra fluid.

The severity of your condition will determine how strictly you have to limit your diet. For many, it is not eliminating certain foods but rather just being mindful of which foods you consume and how much.

What can you eat on the renal diet?

Select fruits including, but not limited to, apples, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries

Complex carbs like whole grains and vegetables

Eggs

Lean meats like skinless poultry, tofu, beans and seafood

6 tips that make sticking to the renal diet easier

Following any diet can be daunting, especially when you have to for a medical condition. These six simple strategies can make it easier to stick to the renal diet.

Monitor your salt intake

One of the chronic kidney disease markers is a compromised ability to control the sodium-water balance in the body. This means that sodium will collect in your bloodstream, a condition known as hypernatremia. Taking the excess sodium out of your diet decreases your chances of running into this issue.

Monitoring your sodium intake will come in many forms. The most significant way to reduce sodium will come by cutting down on processed foods. However, you can also cook with less salt and not add salt before eating as a simple way to reduce sodium. You'll get used to having less salt quickly and supplement with other sodium-free herbs and spices. More strategically, you should look for foods with low sodium levels on the label.

Grocery shop often

To successfully follow a renal diet, focusing on fresh foods is best. Foods with the highest sodium levels are prepackaged, processed and prepared meals. While they're very convenient, they aren't conducive to a renal diet. Buying fresh foods means you'll be at the grocery store regularly, as the shelf life of these foods is much shorter. However, you can also opt for frozen fruit and veggies to cut down your trips.

Try and establish a routine around grocery shopping; you can do it on the same day each week or after work. Whatever works for you.

Portion your protein

The renal diet contains protein, though it is limited. Protein is still important to consume. However, you should be strategic about how much and what types of proteins you are eating. Consuming too much protein makes your kidneys work harder to remove waste. It's best to choose plant-based proteins over animal-based proteins as often as you can.

Your doctor will recommend the amount of protein you should consume based on your chronic kidney disease stage. The general rule is it should be palm size, or a 3-ounce serving per meal.

Pay attention to the food labels

Learning to read the nutritional label while shopping is a crucial skill when eating the rental diet. It's the only way to ensure the packaged food or drinks you buy are conducive to a renal diet -- low sodium, phosphorus, protein and sometimes potassium.

Here are a few key tricks to keep in mind when shopping:

Look for buzzwords like "No added salt" or "Low sodium" on the packaging.

Keep an eye out for phosphorus or words containing "PHOS" in the ingredients list.

Salt substitutes like Mrs. Dash are high in potassium and should be avoided.

Rinse or soak select foods

Canned foods -- vegetables, meats and beans -- should be rinsed thoroughly before consuming, even if they are marketed as low-sodium versions. Rinsing canned foods reduces salt intake even more.

Soaking foods is another way to reduce unwanted nutrient levels. A study investigating chickpeas and lentils' potassium and phosphorus content found that soaking food reduced potassium levels by up to 80%. You can also soak foods like potatoes or squash to reduce potassium.

Check the menu beforehand when dining out

The renal diet requires you to closely monitor what you're eating. That can be difficult when you're eating out. Don't worry; dining out isn't off the table on the renal diet. It may just take a little prep beforehand.

Check the menu of the restaurant you're going to. Planning is essential; it allows you to call ahead if you have any questions. The rules of the renal diet still apply, so feel empowered to alter your order at the restaurant to meet your needs.

