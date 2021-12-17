Have a healthy holiday with 30% off plant-based meals at Veestro

Veestro

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

In the past couple of years, plant-based cuisine has become more and more common both in restaurants and on grocery shelves, even among non-vegan diners. It's healthier, more environmentally friendly and often just as delicious as non-vegetarian dishes. When cooking these meals for yourself, however, it can be difficult to track down all the ingredients you need, which can also be on the pricier side even when you do find them. Veestro takes the hassle out of plant-based cooking by delivering fresh and delicious meals right to your door. And when you sign-up right now, you'll get 30% off your order. All you have to do is enter the promo code HOLI30 at checkout.

When you sign up for a Veestro plan, you'll get to individually select what meals you want included. There are dozens of appetizing options, including dishes like miso udon, meatless lasagna and even special limited-time holiday meals like herb-crusted turk'y dinner. In fact, Veestro landed on our best vegan meal delivery list for having the most options to choose from. It's the perfect pick for picky plant-based eaters.

All Veestro meals are completely vegan, without any traces of meat, chicken, fish, dairy, eggs or honey. You can sign-up for a plan in either 10, 20 or 30 meal increments, which can be paused or canceled at any time you like. This sale is set to run through the end of the year, Dec. 31.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.