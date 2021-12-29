Get free snacks for life when you sign up for a Fresh N' Lean meal subscription right now

Fresh n' Lean

Sure, just about everyone wishes they could eat healthier, but between the expensive ingredients, preparation time and cooking, it's hard to resist the convenient allure of a greasy bag of takeout. Thankfully, Fresh N' Lean makes healthy eating just as easy as ordering. It's delicious too. And when you sign up now through Jan. 14, you'll get $20 off your first order, as well as two free snacks for the entire duration of your meal plan subscription. There are plenty of tasty options to choose from, like smoky barbecue almonds and hearty granola, or vegan almond butter and chocolate cups.

When it comes to meal delivery services, Fresh N' Lean is a cut above the rest. CNET called it "the best prepared meal delivery service we've tried. Period. End of story." Unlike a meal kit service, Fresh N' Lean delivers delicious, ready-to-cook dishes right to your door, so there's almost no actual prep involved. You'll find tons of delicious meals, with healthy eating plans curated to your specific needs. There's the protein plus plan if you're focused on fitness, or the keto plan if you're trying to cut the carbs out of your diet. Meals are delivered on a weekly basis. You can choose either five or seven days' worth per week, and select any combination of breakfast, lunch and dinner. Your subscription can be paused or cancelled at any point, though you'll need to make a phone call or email, and give the company about a one-week heads up.

