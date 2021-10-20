Exclusive meal kit deal: Save $100 on Sunbasket plus 4 free gifts

Sunbasket

Over the past year, we've tried just about every meal kit service there is and one of them outpaced the rest of the field as our clear favorite. Sunbasket recipes were the most consistently delicious, interesting and fresh-tasting, landing it the No. 1 spot on our best meal kits of 2021 ranking. If you've never tried Sunbasket, we've got an exclusive offer that's too good to pass up. Sunbasket meals usually break down to about $10 or $11 per serving depending on your plan, but and you'll save $100 across your first four deliveries, plus free shipping and four free gifts.

Read my full review of Sunbasket here and sign up for our favorite meal delivery service while this exclusive deal is live (hint: not very much longer). If you don't love the service, you can cancel with no hassle as soon as your four discounted boxes arrive. Forget to cancel, and it will keep sending you meals.

