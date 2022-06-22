Daily Harvest Recalls French Lentil Dish Amid Reports of Food Poisoning

Vegan meal delivery service Daily Harvest has issued a recall after complaints from customers that include stomach pain and food poisoning-like symptoms surfaced on social media. The affected food appears to be Daily Harvest's French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, one of the brand's newer offerings.

Ailments related to the lentil dish were reported on Reddit and other social media platforms and range from an "upset stomach and vomiting" to "extreme fatigue, dark urine, low-grade fever and whole-body itching with no rash."

Daily Harvest reached out to CNET directly in an email. The statement read, "We have received customer reports of gastrointestinal issues after consuming French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. Out of an abundance of caution, please dispose of any French Lentil + Leek Crumbles and do not eat them."

An official statement from the brand has been posted online as of June 19.

"We simultaneously launched an investigation with internal and external experts throughout our supply chain and in accordance with regulatory procedures," it said. "We will share more information as soon as it's available."

The brand also updated the captions on a series of odd and cryptic Instagram posts, alluding to the issues alongside glamour shots of the allegedly harmful lentil dish. The captions direct followers to Daily Harvest's official statement but don't include explicit information.

One follower commented, "An important message that should be in the caption at LEAST! Shame on you." Another wrote, "Wow. You guys are really making people work to get this information."

CNET recently tested and reviewed Daily Harvest which sends frozen prepared meals including vegan smoothies, soups, bowls and flatbreads to customers. While we didn't experience any issues, we urge anyone with the affected food to discard it immediately.

If you have questions or concerns, you can email Daily Harvest directly at hello@daily-harvest.com.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.