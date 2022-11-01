Costco Chicken Patties Recalled for Potentially Containing Plastic

Foster Farms is recalling 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products sold at Costco, according to an announcement Oct. 29 by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The chicken patties may be contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically hard clear pieces of plastic," according to the FSIS announcement.

The recalled products are 80oz plastic bag packages containing 20 chicken patties of breaded chicken breast with rib meat. Look for packages with the best by date of 08/11/23, establishment number P-33901, the lot code 3*2223** in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging and 7527899724 under the barcode.

Recalled packages were sold to Costco distributors in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations, according to the announcement. The recall started due to customer complaints.

As of now, there are no reported injuries, but the recall is classified as a Class I high or medium risk. Ingesting plastic pieces pose a risk to your health. The FSIS urges consumers to throw away any recalled packages.

You can call Foster Farms' hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or email info@fosterfarms.com with any questions

Costco didn't immediately respond to a request to comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.