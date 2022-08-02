Check Your Fridge: Plant Milks, Protein Shakes and Coffee Drinks Recalled

Food and beverage manufacturer Lyons Magnus, which advertises as a leader in the food service industry, issued a recall Friday of 53 different types of drinks because they might be harboring unsafe microbial contamination, including cronobacter sakazakii.

Cronobacter infections are rare, according to the recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website, and may cause fever, vomiting or urinary tract infections. But cronobacter can be dangerous or life-threatening for babies, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Lyons Magnus

Fifty-three different types of products from 12 different brands are included in the recall, mostly cartons or individual serving-sized beverages. Some lots of the following drink brands or types are included:

Lyons Ready Care (Thickened Dairy Drink in different consistencies and 2.0 High Calorie High Protein drinks in vanilla, chocolate and butter pecan flavors in 8 or 32 oz. cartons)

Lyons Barista Style (almond, coconut and oat milk in 32 oz. cartons)

Pirq (Plant Protein 32 ml cartons sold in vanilla, chocolate, caramel coffee and strawberry flavors)

Glucerna Original (8 oz chocolate, strawberry and vanilla cartons sold in 24-count cases)

Aloha (chocolate sea salt, coconut, vanilla and iced coffee plant-based protein cartons)

Intelligentsia (ColdCoffee and Oat Latte 330 ml cartons)

Kate Farms (Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla drink 250 ml cartons)

Oatly (Barista Edition oat milk in 32 oz. cartons)

Premier Protein (chocolate, vanilla, café latte 330 ml cartons)

MRE (cookies and cream, milk chocolate, salted caramel and vanilla milk shake 330 ml protein shakes)

Stumptown (cold brew coffee in 325 ml cartons in oat milk Original, oat milk Horchata, oat milk Chocolate, chocolate Cream & Sugar and original Cream & Sugar flavors)



Imperial (Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink, Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink, Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink and Thickened Dairy Drink in different consistencies )

No illnesses have been reported, according to the recall. But if you recognize any of the brands or drinks on the list, check the recall for a complete list of the specific lot codes, UPC numbers and expiration dates of the recalled products. If your product information matches what's on the list, you should throw it away or return the drink to where you bought it for a refund. Any additional questions can be brought to Lyons at 1-800-627-0557 or the company's website.

