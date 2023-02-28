Canned Shrimp Sold at Walmart, Safeway Recalled for Potential Spoilage

Kawasho Foods is recalling one lot of canned shrimp sold at major retail stores, including Walmart and Safeway, following reports of cans swelling, leaking and bursting, according to a notice posted Sunday by the US Food and Drug Administration. The Geisha brand shrimp cans may have been "under processed," which could lead to "potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens," said the FDA.

The recalled products are 4-ounce metal cans of Geisha Medium Shrimp with product code number UPC 071140003909. Look for cans with the best-by date of 05/12/26 and the lot code LGC12W12E22 at the bottom. The FDA said customers shouldn't eat the contents of these cans, even if it doesn't look spoiled.

The recalled cans were distributed to Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway and Albertsons stores in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado, said the FDA. If you purchased this product with the corresponding lot code, return it to the retail store for a refund.

As of now, the FDA said there are no reported illnesses or injuries in connection with this recall.

