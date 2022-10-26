Bob Evans Recalls Some of Its Italian Pork Sausage

Bob Evans Farm Foods is recalling about 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products, according to an announcement Friday by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The sausage could be contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber," according to the announcement.

The recalled sausage packages are one-pound tubes, and they can be refrigerated or put in the freezer to save for later. They have the lot code XEN3663466, a "USE/FRZ BY" date of 11/26/22 and a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25, according to the recall post. The products were shipped nationwide, and the recall was initiated following consumer complaints about pieces of rubber in the sausage.

There haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions, the announcement said. If you have any recalled sausage in your fridge or freezer, you should throw it away or return it to where you bought it. If you're concerned about illness or injury, you should reach out to your health care provider.

Geo Money, director of communications for Bob Evans, said in a statement to CNET that the recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution" and that the company encourages consumers with questions to call 800-939-2338.

"At Bob Evans Farms, the safety of our employees and consumers is our top priority, and our goal is ensuring we provide the highest quality product to the marketplace," Money said.

