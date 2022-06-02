You Can Now Buy Blue Apron Meal Kits Without a Subscription. Here's How

If you've ever wanted to give meal kits a go but have a deeply rooted fear of subscription services, there's now a Blue Apron buying option just for you. As of this week, you can purchase (and prepared meals) straight from Walmart's website and have them delivered to your door.

The partnership between the original meal kit provider and the retail giant launched on Wednesday and allows you to order two or three meal kits a la carte. Just about every meal kit runs on a subscription basis -- albeit generally ones that are easy to pause or cancel. But with Walmart's Blue Apron offerings, the meal kit experience is now available via a true one-and-done transaction.

So what can you order with Blue Apron x Walmart? Blue Apron currently has boxes of two or three recipes, each with four servings so this is best suited for a family (or couple with a serious appetite). I've outlined the options below. Each recipe takes anywhere between 30 and 40 minutes to prepare. (For more, read my full Blue Apron review here.)

:

Glazed chicken and sesame rice bowls with snap peas and carrots

Rosemary and panko chicken with roasted potatoes and creamy lemon sauce

Cost: $100 ($70 with Walmart Plus)

:

Cheeseburgers with dijonnaise, arugula and balsamic onions

Rosemary and panko chicken with roasted potatoes and creamy lemon sauce

Cost: $120



:

Glazed chicken and sesame rice bowls with snap peas and carrots

Rosemary and panko chicken with roasted potatoes and creamy lemon sauce



Cheeseburgers with dijonnaise, arugula and balsamic onions

Cost: $140 ($84 with Walmart Plus)



In addition to classic meal kits that you cook at home, Walmart is now selling several of . For more ready-to-eats check out our list of the best prepared meal delivery services for 2022.

