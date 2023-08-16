The Best Energy Vitamins to Boost Productivity in 2023

Summer is coming to an end, and you might find yourself yearning for your next vacation. If you feel especially sluggish throughout your day, you aren't alone. One survey cited by the National Safety Council found that about three out of five adults in the US reported feeling more tired during the pandemic due to disrupted routines, long working hours and endless video meetings. This tiredness may still persist.

Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues like overworking yourself, lack of sleep or not eating balanced meals. However, if you're constantly fatigued throughout the day or have noticed shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency.

B vitamins are vital for our energy throughout the day and are often included in energy supplements. Whether you suspect you may have a vitamin B deficiency, aren't getting enough B vitamins in your diet or are missing other essential energy vitamins, an added supplement might be right for you.

Here's what you need to know.

Vitamins and nutrients that boost energy

In addition to coffee, tea or energy drinks, certain vitamins that can help boost energy. These natural vitamins include but aren't limited to:

If your diet lacks these vitamins and you are experiencing fatigue, you may benefit from an added supplement. Always consult a doctor before adding any supplements to your diet.

We reviewed a number of supplements with these key vitamins for energy, along with their prices, brands, ingredients and consumer reviews. Here are our five picks for the best energy vitamins.

Energy vitamins FAQs

What vitamin provides the most energy? The eight B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin, folate and B12) provide the most energy, as they aid in cell metabolism, help the body transform carbohydrates and fats into energy and carry energy-nutrients around the body.

Is it better to take B12 or B complex? B12 and B complex are both very important. However, with B12 supplements, you are only getting one B vitamin, and with B complex supplements, you are intaking all eight B vitamins. If you lack B vitamins from your diet, consider a B complex vitamin. If you are B12 deficient, a B12 supplement may be better for you.