X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our wellness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

The Best Energy Vitamins to Boost Productivity in 2023

Need an extra boost of energy? Ditch the extra cup of coffee and try these B vitamins instead.

profile
profile
Caroline Igo Editor
Caroline Igo (she/her/hers) is a wellness editor and holds Sleep Science Coach and Stress Management certificates from the Spencer Institute. She received her bachelor's degree in creative writing from Miami University and continues to further her craft in her free time. Before joining CNET, Caroline wrote for past CNN anchor, Daryn Kagan.
Expertise Vitamins and supplements, nutrition, sleep & personal care Credentials
  • Carl R. Greer/Andrew D. Hepburn Award for Best Nonfiction Essay (Miami University, 2021)
See full bio
Caroline Igo
6 min read
$14 at Amazon
Nature's Bounty Super B Complex
Best overall energy vitamin
$14 at Amazon
$18 at Walmart
One a Day Energy Multivitamin
Best budget energy vitamin
$18 at Walmart
$25 at Amazon
Nature Made Super B Complex
Best caffeine-free energy vitamin
$25 at Amazon
$29 at Amazon
Garden of Life Raw B-Complex
Best vegan energy vitamin
$29 at Amazon
$10 at Amazon
Vitafusion Extra Strength B12
Best gummy energy vitamin
$10 at Amazon
CNET logo white on red background
NEW! CNET Shopping Extension
Get the lowest price on everything
Add CNET Shopping

Summer is coming to an end, and you might find yourself yearning for your next vacation. If you feel especially sluggish throughout your day, you aren't alone. One survey cited by the National Safety Council found that about three out of five adults in the US reported feeling more tired during the pandemic due to disrupted routines, long working hours and endless video meetings. This tiredness may still persist.

Extreme fatigue can be caused by a multitude of issues like overworking yourself, lack of sleep or not eating balanced meals. However, if you're constantly fatigued throughout the day or have noticed shortness of breath, pale or yellowish skin, mental fog, muscle weakness or personality changes, you may have a vitamin B deficiency

B vitamins are vital for our energy throughout the day and are often included in energy supplements. Whether you suspect you may have a vitamin B deficiency, aren't getting enough B vitamins in your diet or are missing other essential energy vitamins, an added supplement might be right for you.

Here's what you need to know. 

Vitamins and nutrients that boost energy

In addition to coffee, tea or energy drinks, certain vitamins that can help boost energy. These natural vitamins include but aren't limited to:

5 Best Magnesium Supplements See at Cnet
5 Best Magnesium Supplements

If your diet lacks these vitamins and you are experiencing fatigue, you may benefit from an added supplement. Always consult a doctor before adding any supplements to your diet. 

We reviewed a number of supplements with these key vitamins for energy, along with their prices, brands, ingredients and consumer reviews. Here are our five picks for the best energy vitamins.
Amazon

Nature's Bounty Super B Complex

Best overall energy vitamin

$14 at Amazon

Dosage: 1 tablet, daily with a meal

$14 at Amazon
Amazon

One a Day Energy Multivitamin

Best budget energy vitamin

$18 at Walmart$10 at Amazon

Dosage: 1 tablet, daily

$18 at Walmart$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Nature Made Super B Complex

Best caffeine-free energy vitamin

$25 at Amazon$25 at Walmart

Dosage: 1 softgel, daily with a meal

$25 at Amazon$25 at Walmart
Amazon

Garden of Life Raw B-Complex

Best vegan energy vitamin

$29 at Amazon$36 at Walmart

Dosage: 2 capsules

$29 at Amazon$36 at Walmart
Amazon

Vitafusion Extra Strength B12

Best gummy energy vitamin

$10 at Amazon$20 at Walmart$14 at Target

Dosage: 2 gummies

Energy vitamins FAQs

What vitamin provides the most energy?

The eight B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, B6, biotin, folate and B12) provide the most energy, as they aid in cell metabolism, help the body transform carbohydrates and fats into energy and carry energy-nutrients around the body. 

Is it better to take B12 or B complex?

B12 and B complex are both very important. However, with B12 supplements, you are only getting one B vitamin, and with B complex supplements, you are intaking all eight B vitamins. If you lack B vitamins from your diet, consider a B complex vitamin. If you are B12 deficient, a B12 supplement may be better for you. 

Does B12 give you energy right away?

As much as we wish this were true, it is not. Taking a B12 supplement or any vitamin B supplement will not give you energy right away like a cup of coffee. Instead, it could take a few weeks of taking B12 regularly until it increases your energy levels. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.