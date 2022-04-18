Best Multivitamins for Men for 2022

Multivitamins are dietary supplements containing vitamins that are more difficult to obtain through food. These added nutrients, which include vitamins A, C, D, E, K and F, iron, calcium, magnesium and zinc are designed to fill in dietary gaps.

It's important to note that dietary supplements are not regulated by the FDA, leading to consumer market saturation with inadequate options. There is a broad range of affordable to overly expensive multivitamin brands.

To create this curated list, we took into account price, quality, certifications and vitamin and mineral quantities. Here are our top picks for the best men's multivitamin.

One A Day Dosage: one tablet Specially formulated to support heart health, energy, blood pressure and muscle function, One a Day is a top multivitamin brand for men on the move. One tablet contains 100% or more of the daily values of vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, E, and K, Riboflavin, thiamin, niacin, folic acid, pantothenic acid, zinc, manganese, biotin, magnesium, copper, lycopene, calcium, iron, iodine, selenium and chromium. There are large amounts of vitamin B12 and pantothenic acid which help keep the body's cells and blood healthy and transform food into energy. Men's One a Day doesn't contain any artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors, nor high fructose corn syrup or shellfish allergens. The tablets are also gluten and dairy-free.

Olly Dosage: two gummies Olly has been a trusted Target, CVS and Walgreens brand for quite some time now. The company offers products specially made for women, children, men, sleep, beauty, immunity and even moods. Regardless of the product, Olly is known for having great-tasting gummy vitamins. Olly's multivitamin for men contains high amounts of vitamins A, C, D, E, Bs, zinc and coenzyme Q-10. It also has nutrients such as niacin, folate, biotin, pantothenic acid, iodine, selenium and chromium. The gummies are gluten-free and are not made with artificial flavors. One of the best aspects of Olly is that its vitamins are certified by the National Sanitation Foundation, which guarantees that products have met strict standards for public health safety. Olly, as a company, is B-Corporation certified. This means that Olly is transparent about environmental performance (such as its waste management) and social performance (like employee benefits).

Ritual Dosage: two gel capsules You can subscribe to almost any kind of service nowadays -- food, beauty, clothing and now, vitamins. Pay a monthly fee and receive a month's supply of your favorite vitamins right at your door. With Ritual, an online vitamin brand founded in 2016, buying your multivitamins is easy. Ritual's multivitamin for men ages 18 to 49 is vegan, gluten and allergen-free, non-GMO and contains no artificial colors. The multivitamin is unique in that it has a delayed-release design, intended to be sensitive on an empty stomach. Two multivitamins contain vitamins A, D, E, B12 and K, as well as folate, magnesium, zinc, boron and omega-3. Ritual is among only a few vitamins that contain omega-3s, intended for brain and heart health. Ritual offers free shipping, a 30-day money-back guarantee and easy anytime cancellation.

Nature Made Dosage: one tablet Nature Made is one of the most well-known brands in the vitamin market. Nature Made prides itself on being the top pharmacist recommended vitamin and supplement brand and for good reason. The company has had over 50 years of experience and makes all its products in the US. Most importantly, Nature Made's multivitamin for men is verified by the United States Pharmacopeia, meaning that the product has met quality and safety standards set by the FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practices. Nature Made's Multi for Him contains vitamins A, C, D, E, K and Bs, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folate, biotin, pantothenic acid, calcium, iodine, magnesium, zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, chromium and molybdenum. There are large amounts of vitamin C and vitamin B12 for increased immunity and muscle health. The tablets are also gluten-free. Nature Made is the most affordable on the list. One bottle contains 90 tablets.

Ritual Dosage: two gel capsules Men 50 years or older often require a specialized multivitamin. As we age, our bodies require a higher amount of nutrients than others. Older men benefit from a slightly higher amount of vitamins C, D, E, B12, K, folate, iron, magnesium, niacin and calcium. Ritual produces a multivitamin for men ages 18 to 49 and 50 plus. The difference between the two is that the Essential for Men Multivitamin 50 plus provides higher amounts of vitamins E, B12, K, folate and magnesium. The gel capsules are also vegan, gluten and allergen-free, non-GMO and contain no artificial colors. They have the same delayed-release design, intended to be sensitive on an empty stomach. Ritual offers free shipping, a 30-day money-back guarantee and easy anytime cancellation.

What essential vitamins and nutrients do men need?

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends men who are missing key vitamins from their diets, lack regular physical activity or adequate amounts of sleep take a multivitamin. Men, specifically, require a multivitamin that contains some of the following:

Vitamin A

Found in fruits and vegetables such as cantaloupe and carrots, vitamin A (along with carotenoids, a version of vitamin A found in animal sources) is important for eye health. According to the CDC, only 1 in 10 adults obtain their daily value of fruits and vegetables, men getting the fewest. Vitamin A in a multivitamin helps bridge this gap in men's diets. Adult men are recommended to obtain about 900 micrograms daily.

Vitamin C

Most commonly found in citrus fruits, vitamin C plays an important role in collagen production, protein metabolism and immunity. Again, if men are not eating enough fruits and vegetables, a vitamin supplement is encouraged. Men are recommended to obtain 90 milligrams a day.

Vitamin D

Aiding in bone health, vitamin D is obtained from the sun's UV rays. If men are not spending enough time outside and in the sun, a supplement is required for optimal health. Adult men are recommended to obtain 15 micrograms daily.

Calcium

Hand-in-hand with vitamin D, calcium is also needed for bone health. Calcium also aids in healthy muscle and heart function. However, a much larger amount of calcium is needed daily. Adult men need 1,000 milligrams of calcium daily and an extra 200 milligrams after the age 70.

Magnesium

Found in nuts, seeds and leafy vegetables, magnesium is essential for regulating chemical reactions, muscles and nerves, bone development and energy production. Men should obtain 420 milligrams of magnesium daily.

Zinc

Although the body only requires a small amount of zinc, it is an essential nutrient for DNA, cell and healthy tissue production. Zinc is most commonly found in meat and fish. If you are following a vegetarian or vegan diet, a zinc supplement is recommended. It is recommended that men take 11 milligrams of zinc daily.

How to choose the best multivitamin for men

Not all multivitamins are created equal, and not all multivitamins will work for you. It is important to find a product that caters to your unique needs and dietary gaps.

A few things to consider:

Age

Men 50 years and above require specialized multivitamins for an aging body. For example, older men require higher doses of vitamin D to protect and maintain healthy bones. When looking for a multivitamin, find a product for your age group.

Dietary restrictions

There are multivitamins designed for those who are vegan, gluten and dairy-free, it just requires a little more inspection of the ingredients. Ritual has multivitamins that are vegan, gluten and dairy-free and non-GMO. However, Nature Made's multivitamins are only gluten-free. If your diet or lifestyle requires a product without gluten or dairy, make sure to carefully read each label.

Pre-existing conditions

If you are at a higher risk for heart disease, your doctor may recommend a supplement with potassium (assuming that you are not meeting your recommended daily amount in your diet). A recent study has found that low levels of potassium have been linked to cardiovascular diseases.

If you are a smoker, you require a higher amount of supplements than others. For example, male smokers require 35 mg more of vitamin C than non-smokers.

Verifications

While dietary supplements are not regulated by the FDA, there are a few verifications that ensure the product you are purchasing is safe.

Those verifications include:

United States Pharmocopeia : Non-profit that sets standards for dietary supplements.

: Non-profit that sets standards for dietary supplements. National Sanitation Foundation : This ensures standards set for the facility are met.

: This ensures standards set for the facility are met. Good Manufacturing Practice: This indicates that strict standards set and met by the FDA.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.