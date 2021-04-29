The best keto snacks to buy online for 2021: Magic Spoon, Olipop, Flock and more

While not a follower of the keto diet myself, I am eternally grateful for the low-carb snacks that have emerged from keto culture. As an enthusiastic snacker without all that much self-control, snack foods and candy that are high in carbs and sugar can add up in a hurry. Having an inventory of tasty, store-bought keto snacks on hand helps keep me honest, while simultaneously allowing my inner snacking self to run free.

If you too have a weakness for potato chips, cookies, crackers, cereal, candy and soda, there are more low-carb snack substitutions than in any other time in history -- I checked -- and many of them don't sacrifice much at all on taste. Keto dieters are spoiled with a surfeit of low-carb treats and there are more brands launching all the time. Some of these sweet and savory keto snacks are good, some are great and then some I would probably save for the birds in Central Park. To find the absolute best keto snacks, this munching maniac volunteered -- bravely, I might add -- to taste test a few of the most popular low-carb, low-sugar and keto-friendly snacks to help separate the good eats from the not so much.

Here are the best low-carb and keto snacks you can buy online in 2021.

Flock We've written about these full-flavored wisps of rotisserie chicken-skin goodness before, and that's because they are darn delicious. Like a pork rind but better. Be warned, these aren't a low-calorie snack by any stretch, but if you're trying to trim carbs and keep the salty goodness, Flock chips are some of the best keto snacks I've had. They are available online in original, salt & vinegar and BBQ. A pack of eight small bags will run you $31 on Amazon.

Munkpack I would contend that these low-carb granola bars are as good or better than any other full-sugar snack bars. If you like those classic Chewy granola bars from yesteryear (that are anything but healthy), you'll love this grown-up version with just 2 net carbs per bar and lots of healthy stuff. Munk Pack also has a nut and seed version that's similar to Kind bars with big chunks of, you guessed it, nuts and seeds but uses a low-glycemic monk fruit sweetener to cut the carbs. I liked all the flavors, but was especially partial to Munk Pack's maple pecan, coconut cocoa chip and peanut butter. Snag a six-pack for $15 on Amazon and be ready for hiking season. The brand also has a line of protein cookies, but I did not care for them.

Duke's A lot of keto dieters I know swear by these tasty little sausages from Duke's for a bold blast of protein in a pinch. A perfect preworkout snack option to fit a keto lifestyle, available in original, Hatch green chili, andouille or hot & spicy. Amazon carries the mini-sausage meat sticks for less than $8 per bag.

Project 7 If you need some candy to sneak into the movie theater but don't want the excess sugar, carbs and calories, Project 7 has your back. These gummy bears come in regular and sour and taste as close to the real thing as anything I've had. The best part is they've got only 3 grams of sugar per bag -- about 75% less than classic gummy bears.

Olipop Olipop is one of the best low-carb, low-sugar soda substitutes I've tried, even if it doesn't call itself soda. The brand uses. blend of stevia, fruit juice and cassava syrup as a sweetener in its fun sparkling tonics. The lemon ginger, root beer and strawberry vanilla were all excellent, although not every Olipop flavor worked as well as every other. The cola, for instance, tastes like watered-down Coke to me, so you might stick with Coke Zero if that's your soda type of choice. Olipops have about 12 or 13 grams of carbs per can, which isn't nothing, but when you compare that to a regular can of Coke with its 40 grams net carbs, Olipop is a clear winner. You can snag a 12-can variety pack from Olipop for $42 or just $36 if you subscribe and keep your low-carb sodas coming monthly.

High-Key Cookies are one of the tougher low-carb snacks to pull off. Part of me wants to say, if you're going to have a cookie, well then just have a cookie. But if it's truly a keto diet version you covet, my vote goes to HighKey's keto chocolate chip cookie. I would compare this delicious keto snack to Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies with more buttery flavor but not quite as much crunch. But with just one gram of net carbs, they still taste better than Chips Ahoy. A pack of three bags is $14 on Amazon.

Quevos Light as a feather, Quevos are low-carb chips made from avocado oil and egg whites and contain just three net carbs for every 1-ounce bag. Sour Cream and Onion is the best flavor I tried of this keto snack, but the airy bites also come in plain, salt and pepper, BBQ, cheddar, dill pickle and Quevos rancheros. A five-pack is $15 on Amazon.

Magic Spoon This keto-friendly low carb cereal brings us right back to the cartoon-filled Sunday mornings of yore, with fun flavors like Fruity (think Froot Loops), Cocoa, Blueberry and Frosted. With 12 grams of protein and just 3 grams of net carbs per serving, Magic Spoon makes for an easy breakfast or guiltless late-night sweet keto snack. Get a variety pack of four flavors for $39. Read my full review of Magic Spoon on Chowhound.

Moon Cheese I've often wondered what it would be like to straight-up bite into a block of parmesan. It probably wouldn't work out as well as I hope, but the next best thing may be these keto-friendly Moon Cheese bites. The garlic parmesan flavor reigns supreme (in my opinion) and at just two net carbs per bag they are a snack idea that definitely won't bust up your keto-mentum or diet. Three bags will run you $15 on Amazon. I also love Taco Bell's Cheddar Crisps, the fast-food chain's version of the keto cheese snack, but they seem to be out of production with just a few bags left on Amazon. Hurry!

Bai Is a drink a snack? We may never know, but Bai's line of low-cal, low-carb fruity drinks has been growing by the year. There are a few flavors, sweetened with Bai's on-the-money blend of stevia and erythritol, that I've come to love -- but the teas, and especially the new (ish) Narino Peach Tea tops my list. Perfect for those thirsty "mornings after" or when I just can't down another can of seltzer. Get 12 bottles for $18.83 on Amazon.

Whole Earth Maybe sugar or a sugar alternative isn't exactly a snack per se, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention these amazing keto-friendly food innovations since they've had a major impact on my personal snacking. If you like smoothies, baked goods or even just sweetener in your morning tea or coffee, but are trying to cut back on sugar and carbs, allow me to introduce Whole Earth and its family of low-glycemic sugar alternatives. Whole Earth makes several blends using monk fruit, stevia, allulose, erythritol and other sugar subs. Each one I've tried is about as close to real-deal sugar as you can get, so snatch up a bag, toss a spoonful in your smoothie and thank me in the morning.

More food recommendations

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.