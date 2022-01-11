Be good to your body with Liquid I.V.'s hydration multipliers with 30% off today

Liquid I.V.

Drink more water. Stay hydrated. We hear this advice from experts all the time. Small changes add up when it comes to health, and staying hydrated really is one of the most important things we can do for ourselves. Liquid I.V. is a vegan drink mix free of GMOs, gluten, dairy and soy that adds flavor to your water and naturally boosts your system through cellular transport technology. Its hydration multiplier helps your bloodstream absorb water, electrolytes and other ingredients more quickly and efficiently than water alone. It also comes in a variety of flavors, including lemon lime, strawberry, passion fruit, watermelon and acai berry. The bundles of today at Amazon, so you can stock up on your favorites or try as many as you like without breaking the bank.

With three times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks and five essential vitamins, these packets are easy to use and convenient for people on-the-go. There are even varieties of their hydration multiplier with immune support built-in and a natural energy booster to help you power through the day. Plus, with every purchase Liquid I.V. donates a serving to someone in need around the world.

