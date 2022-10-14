Abbott Issues New Baby Formula Recall

Abbott, the baby formula manufacturer, said Friday it's recalling some lots of its "ready-to-feed" liquid products and formulas in 2-ounce containers. A "small percentage" of the bottles may not have been sealed properly, Abbott said. They were manufactured at a facility in Columbus, Ohio. Unsealed bottle caps could cause the food to spoil

The brands included in the recall are Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac NeoSure, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

Abbott says it doesn't expect the recall to impact the overall US supply of infant formula and that the volume of recalled products "equates to less than one day's worth of the total number of ounces" of baby formula fed in the US. The products were primarily distributed at doctor's offices, hospitals and stores in the US, but some were shipped out to other areas as well. This includes Puerto Rico, Barbados, Bermuda, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Croix, St. Thomas, Canada, Curacao, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

To see if your product is included in the recall, Abbott says to visit similacrecall.com. If you have a recalled product, you should throw it away and not feed it to your child.

Earlier this year, Abbott -- the largest infant formula manufacturer in the country -- issued a recall and had to shut down manufacturing at one of its plants, contributing to a baby formula shortage in the US. While the shortage has improved in recent months, the effects may still be felt by some parents.

