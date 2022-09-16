6 Healthy Snacks Worth Picking Up At Costco

If you've been looking for healthy snack ideas you can easily add to your kids' lunchboxes or take on the go, you'll love the snacks on this list. Costco, the popular wholesale store and one-stop shop offers healthy food for every budget. You can find many of your favorite brands at Costco and some even have snack pack options for easy transportation.

If you're looking for some healthy snack ideas (other than fruits and veggies) you can pick up at Costco, the following list includes snacks that'll satisfy your appetite whether you have a salty or sweet tooth. Since Costco is known to carry different items at different locations, you'll have to check your local store to see what it has in stock.

Costco Satisfy your chocolate cravings by picking up a bag of these healthy treats. You'll get four squares of individually wrapped chocolate, which is the perfect size to toss into your backpack, lunchbox or purse. At 180 calories a packet, it's also low in sugar and is a good choice if you're a fan of salty and sweet and don't mind coconut. I've tried a few of ChocXO's other flavors and one of my other favorites is the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups -- which would be an excellent selection for Costco to carry.

Costco Adults and kids will both enjoy Whisps cheese crisps. They're available in a variety pack in parmesan and cheddar flavors at Costco. These 100-calorie snacks are made of pure cheese and are a good source of calcium and protein. Besides snacking, you can get creative and use Whisps cheese crisps to top your salads or soups. These come individually packed so it's easy to drop one in a lunch box or toss it into your purse or backpack.

Costco If you're looking for a hearty protein bar (that's gluten free and keto-friendly), then you'll like the Cando Keto Krisp Almond Butter Bars. Costco offers them in a variety pack that consists of Almond Butter Chocolate Chip and Almond Butter flavors. Each bar has 10 grams of protein, is low carb and low in sugar. These even taste good refrigerated if you like an extra crunch in your protein bars. They're the right size to fit in a lunch box, gym bag or backpack and are a filling snack that keeps you full in between meals. Even though I didn't experience any gastrointestinal issues with these bars, it's important to note that if you're sensitive to dairy or artificial sugars, you may not respond well to the whey protein or erythritol sweetener ingredients.

Costco For crackers with more flavor than a standard saltine, try Crunchmaster Multi-Grain crackers. They're made up of sesame, flax, quinoa, amaranth, millet and chia, and have 140 calories per serving. They're gluten-free and are light and crunchy, making them a good snack to pair with your favorite fruits and cheese or simply on their own. These don't come in individual packets so you will need to pack them in a snack-sized bag if you're planning on taking some to-go.

Costco Protein is an important macronutrient you shouldn't neglect since it forms building blocks of your muscles. One easy way to add some extra protein into your diet is with this Protein Snack Box. The variety pack consists of Jack Link's and Lorissa's Kitchen beef jerky in various flavors and individually wrapped sizes. You can pick from Jack Links classic beef jerky or experiment with Lorissa's Korean barbeque beef strips or jalapeno beef sticks. You can't go wrong with this variety pack to sneak in protein throughout the day. The protein servings range from 6 to 17 grams, depending on the jerky you opt for. These are all individually packaged, which makes them easier to toss into your kid's lunch boxes, glove compartment for a snack while on the road or backpack while commuting to work.

Costco If you like fruit leather or dried fruit, then you'll like That's It Mini Fruit Bars. These dried fruit bars come in three different flavors: mango, blueberry and strawberry. The brand prides itself on the fact that it only makes products with real fruit and no added sugars. At 60 calories a bar, these make for a good snack to get your daily intake of fruit and they also have 2 to 3 grams of fiber per serving. They're gluten-free, vegan and allergen-free, making them a safe snack for kids to take to school. These are also individually packed and small enough to fit into a lunch box, gym bag or your office desk for a quick pick-me-up.

