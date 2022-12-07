100 Grams of Protein: What Your Daily Servings Should Look Like On Your Plate

Protein does so much for your body, and not just for your muscles. Inside the body, proteins act as enzymes for chemical reactions, repair and build muscle tissue, transport molecules, regulate hormones and more.

Clearly, dietary protein is super important. But it can be challenging to eat enough protein every day, especially if you have dietary restrictions or tend to rely on grab-and-go food.

Eating an adequate amount of protein is also tricky if you don't know what "an adequate amount" looks like. Everyone has different protein requirements, but for most people, 100 grams per day is a good goal. Active people may need more, while less active people can do with less.

This visual guide to 100 grams of protein shows you what that looks like for people who are vegan or vegetarian, as well as for people who eat anything.

I came to the gram amounts by checking the nutrition facts label on packaged items and weighing them when necessary -- for example, I weighed the mixed nuts to find 1 ounce. The gram amounts listed in this guide are specific to the products I used, so you might have different numbers for, say, a different brand of rye bread or cheese.

That said, this visual guide to protein is a good start for understanding what 100 grams of protein actually means.

100 grams of protein for omnivores

Amanda Capritto/CNET

If you don't have any dietary restrictions, eating 100 grams of protein per day should be pretty easy. Here's one way to do it:

Greek yogurt (15 grams of protein)

Beef sausage (14 grams)

1 ounce of mixed nuts (5 grams)

Two eggs (12 grams)

Snack cheese (5 grams)

Four slices (2 ounces) of deli ham (10 grams)

Two slices of rye bread (10 grams)

½ cup of rolled oats (5 grams)

One can of tuna (27 grams)

Everything pictured above comes to 103 grams, which puts you slightly over the 100-gram goal.

100 grams of animal protein

Amanda Capritto/CNET

As you can see, getting 100 grams of protein from animal products doesn't take much. This photo shows:

Four eggs (24 grams of protein)

Three beef meatballs (15 grams)

Two slices (2 ounces) of turkey bacon (10 grams)

3 ounces of turkey breast (24 grams)

One can of tuna (27 grams)

This amounts to a perfect 100. If you ate all of this in a day, plus bread and other nonanimal products, you would easily surpass 100 grams of protein in a day.

100 grams of protein for vegetarians

Amanda Capritto/CNET

For vegetarians, 100 grams of protein might look like:

Four eggs (24 grams of protein)

½ cup of rolled oats (5 grams)

Two tablespoons of peanut butter (7 grams)

One tablespoon of hemp seeds (4 grams)

¼ cup of protein granola (10 grams)

One scoop of plant-based protein powder (20 grams)

Two snack cheeses (10 grams)

A single-serve Greek yogurt (15 grams)

This actually comes out to 99 grams of protein, which is pretty dang close and still a great number to hit for a day.

100 grams of vegan protein

Amanda Capritto/CNET

What you see isn't totally what you get with this photo. In the photo, you see:

¼ cup of protein granola (10 grams of protein)

One scoop of plant-based protein powder (20 grams)

1 ounce of nuts (5 grams)

Two tablespoons of peanut butter (7 grams)

Two tablespoons of chia seeds (about 10 grams)

One tablespoon of hemp seeds (4 grams)

Two slices of rye bread (10 grams)

A protein granola bar (8 grams)

½ cup of rolled oats (5 grams)

This amounts to 79 grams of protein. But if we double up on the mixed nuts, chia seeds and hemp seeds, this brings us to 93 grams of protein. You could add an extra tablespoon of peanut butter or eat a full cup of oats, instead of half a cup, to come closer to that 100-gram goal.

Also, this plate doesn't include any high-protein vegan meat substitutes, such as tofu, tempeh or plant-based meats like the Impossible Burger. Those food sources can make it much easier to get 100 grams of protein as someone who eats a vegan diet.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.