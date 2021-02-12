Not going out for Valentine's Day? Buy these gifts for yourself instead

Somehow we managed to get a Super Bowl in 2021, but Valentine's Day, well... add it to the list of big annual events that Just Aren't the Same in these pandemic times. You can get creative, sure, but traditional outings -- dinner, the theater, maybe a romantic overnight stay -- are pretty much off the table.

Silver lining: Think of the money you'll save! In fact, if you find yourself flying solo this year, unable to take a special someone out on the town, why not treat yourself instead? Below I've rounded up some great gifts for the most special someone of all: you!

Coffee Gator It's time to ditch the pods and raise your coffee game. This cute little carafe makes just enough for a single cup (the description says "up to two," but, come on, who drinks five ounces of coffee?). Just scoop some grounds into the reusable steel filter, pour hot water on top and presto: a way better cuppa joe than anything that ever came out of your Keurig.

Theory11 True to its name, this tabletop game was designed with the single player in mind. That's rather unusual, but it's also kind of a relief: If you're between significant others right now, you can still enjoy an escape room-style experience. OK, this "room" comes in a box, but it's a box designed by Neil Patrick Harris. And it's really fun, good for at least a couple hours of puzzle-solving.

The Comfy Look, if you're going to be stuck home alone, you might as well be warm and comfortable, right? Who's going to see you? The Comfy looks pretty silly regardless of who's wearing it, but, dang it, the thing is ridiculously warm and comfortable. I like this version with the quarter-zip neck.

Shelby Brown/CNET I never expected to like meal kits, but services like HelloFresh have made me a convert. I've not only expanded my food horizons quite a bit (bahn mi bowls, who knew?), but also learned a few things about cooking. HelloFresh is just one of the available options (see CNET's roundup of the best meal-kit delivery services), and although the minimum order is two meals per week, each with two servings, it's still an affordable alternative to take-out -- and who doesn't like leftovers?

David Carnoy/CNET When you want to sit and really appreciate a piece of music, you want over-the-ear headphones with big drivers, cushy earcups and active noise canceling to drown out any ambient sound that might be interfering with your appreciation. The Soundcore Q30 is a ridiculously popular and highly rated headphone (it made CNET's list of the best headphones under $100), offering great sound and lots of features at a very attractive price. It's definitely worth a look if you're looking to treat your ears.

Scott Stein/CNET I won't shut up about the Oculus Quest. It's just an insanely great VR headset, one that requires no tethering to a PC and delivers wholly amazing immersive experiences. Become the hero of a Star Wars story. Climb virtual mountains. Paint using a 3D canvas. Get fit in simulated boxing classes. If you splurge on one thing for yourself, make it this. And unlike certain other game systems right now, this is one you can actually get. Read CNET's Oculus Quest 2 review for further convincing.

