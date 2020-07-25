Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The best activewear on sale

Asics

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the best time to get a deal on new clothes and shoes, and that includes workout gear. Unlike at other department stores, sales at Nordstrom are rare. The Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest and it focuses on new products that are arriving for fall. This year, you'll find deals from Nike, Puma, Patagonia and other brands, all at the cheapest prices you'll find at Nordstrom (unless they make it to the clearance rack, that is).

How to shop

Starting Friday, July 24, anyone can view the catalog of sale items on Nordstrom.com. The sale officially starts on Aug. 19, but to get the best deals before they're gone, you have to be a member of The Nordy Club. There are tiers within the club that let you shop sooner, before people who aren't club members.

Here's the breakdown:

July 24: Anyone can preview the items on sale at Nordstrom.com.

Anyone can preview the items on sale at Nordstrom.com. Aug. 4: Sale starts for Icons (those who spend at least $15,000 and pay with a Nordstrom credit card).

Sale starts for (those who spend at least $15,000 and pay with a Nordstrom credit card). Aug. 7: Sale starts for Ambassadors (spend at least $5,000 per year).

Sale starts for (spend at least $5,000 per year). Aug. 10: Sale starts for Influencers (spend at least $2,000 per year).

Sale starts for (spend at least $2,000 per year). Aug. 13: Sale starts for Insiders (spend over $500 per year or have a Nordstrom credit card).

Sale starts for (spend over $500 per year or have a Nordstrom credit card). Aug. 19: Anyone can shop the sale.



Anyone can shop the sale. Aug. 30: Sale ends for everyone.

Without any further ado, here are the best workout and activewear products to snag at this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Sweaty Betty One of our favorite pairs of leggings is marked down during the sale, at a slightly shorter length.

Zella/Nordstrom We love these Zella leggings for yoga sessions because they stay put no matter what pose you're in. They come in three colors.

Nike Maybe it's the nostalgia of my youth, but I'm obsessed with the fashion of the '80s and '90s, which is why I picked this retro-looking pullover anorak. It has a large front pocket -- great for storing anything you could need on a walk -- and comes two colors, army green and bright pink. The price isn't available yet: It's hidden until you can add the item to your cart when the sale begins. But it's safe to say that if it's under $100, I am grabbing it.

Wacoal A good sports bra can be tough to find, especially if you have a large chest. This Wacoal sports bra promises to provide good support and reduce bounce, so you can focus on your workout.

Asics If you're new to running or just need added support in your running shoes, these Asics will do you right. The gel in the soles of the shoe absorb shock as you run, and the rigid heel caps provide stability. I own a pair of an older model of the Gel-Kayano and they are my favorite running shoes. The shoe is available in men's too.

Adidas I'll be honest, the men's activewear options in the sale are a bit lackluster. But I picked this because it's designed for cooler weather and uses 33% recycled polyester. Cozy and better for the environment, win-win.

Stance Stance makes some great socks, so without hesitation, I recommend picking up these. They have cushioning where you need it most, mesh to allow airflow and a tab that prevents them from slipping down while you work out. The button below is for the men's socks, but there's a similar style from Stance in women's too.

