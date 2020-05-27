Berrcom

It's the 21st century. You'd think we'd have been ways to take someone's temperature by now without sticking a tube full of mercury into their mouth (or a part of the body that's even less pleasant). And there is! Infrared forehead thermometers have become popular both in doctor's offices and at home in recent years because they're fast and easy (there's no need to lodge something under your tongue) and they're completely contact-free, which means less equipment to sterilize. I know a few people who have gotten in the habit of testing their temperature first thing in the morning to see if they have COVID symptoms, so when I saw the Berrcom IR thermometer, I thought it was the perfect gadget for our pandemic age. While inventory lasts, Daily Steals is offering the when you use discount code CNETBTH at checkout.

That's a CNET-exclusive deal, about 42% off the regular price of $80, and is the lowest price I could find anywhere. (Amazon recently dropped its price to $47, so I managed to convince Daily Steals to beat that for this deal.)

This is a fairly new product, so there are virtually no reviews online, but it's listed as a "#1 bestseller" at B&H. Berrcom uses standard infrared tech to measure the temporal artery temperature in a radar gun-like form factor from a distance of 1-2 inches from the forehead, and displays the result on a digital display that's automatically color-coded so you know if it's out of the normal range. It also remembers the last 32 readings, and you can use the device to measure the temperature of other things as well, like baby bottles.

This isn't the only alternative to traditional thermometers. There's tympanic thermometry, for example, which uses an infrared probe in the ear canal, and axillary thermometry (under the armpit) which is mostly for infants. Berrcom says that this forehead sensor is more precise than methods like tympanic readings, though, and it's super easy to use. I am definitely grabbing one of these for myself. Goodbye, under-the-tongue thermometer.

Now playing: Watch this: Health care may never be the same. Mobile can help

