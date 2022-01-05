Nike is suing Lululemon over Mirror workout apps

Nike

Nike has filed a lawsuit against Lululemon, alleging the company infringed six Nike patents through its Mirror fitness device and mobile app, according to reports Wednesday.

Nike alleges it invented and filed a patent application back in 1983 for a device that tracked running speed, distance, time and calories, and has included those features in its Nike running club mobile apps, according to CNBC.

Read more: The best smart home gym workouts of 2022: Peloton, Mirror, Tempo and more

Lululemon acquired home fitness company Mirror in mid-2020, with the wall-mounted Mirror screen used for guided home workouts much like Peloton. Some of its features infringe on Nike's patents, the lawsuit alleges.

"The patents in question are overly broad and invalid," a Lululemon spokesperson told CNBC. "We are confident in our position and look forward to defending it in court."

Lululemon and Nike didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.