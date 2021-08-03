New York City to require proof of COVID vaccination for restaurants, gyms, report says

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

New York City will reportedly require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for people participating in indoor activities, such as going to restaurants and gyms. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce the new policy on Tuesday, reports The New York Times.

The program will reportedly start later this month and enforcement will begin in September, after a transition period. The policy will be similar to mandates issues in France and Italy last month, according to the Times.

The expected policy comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant, a strain first documented in India, has become the dominant strain in the US. As of late July, it accounts for about 80% of COVID cases in the country.

