New York City, California and the VA issue vaccine mandates for employees

As COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise with the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, which accounts for about 83% of recent COVID cases, some government bodies -- including the state of California, New York City and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs -- have responded by issuing vaccine mandates for their employees, or requiring employees to get tested for COVID regularly.

The VA, a federal government agency that provides health care and other services to military veterans, will require all health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a news release Monday, making it the first federal agency to do so.

Employees included in the mandate are health care workers that are the most "patient-facing," such as doctors, nurses and some specialists, VA Secretary Denis McDonough told the New York Times. Employees will have eight weeks from Wednesday to get fully vaccinated or face penalties, including possible removal, he told the Times.

In recent weeks, four VA employees, all unvaccinated, died from the coronavirus, according to the agency's news release.

The state of California and New York City also announced vaccine rules on Monday. California will require all state employees and health care workers in the state to provide proof of vaccination or get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week, according to an announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The policy for state workers will go into effect on Aug. 2, while the policy for health care workers and facilities will go into effect later in the month.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that municipal workers in the city's five boroughs will either have to get vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID, starting Sept. 13, or the first day of school for New York City public schools.

The new mandate is the same one de Blasio announced last week for New York City's public health care workers, which goes into effect Aug. 2. Workers that decline to either get vaccinated or get weekly COVID testing will be suspended without pay.

In his announcement Monday, de Blasio also urged the private sector to "do what you can do" regarding vaccine mandates. "Private entities have the right to make a lot of choices," he said. "They have a lot of freedom. They can set their own rules."

Besides the VA's vaccine mandate, the Biden administration has stayed away from issuing a federal vaccination mandate for the public and it's not likely it will. Throughout the pandemic, mask mandates, vaccine rollout plans and other public health measures to combat the coronavirus were mainly conducted by city, county and state governments.

However, in an opinion by the US Department of Justice written on July 6 and posted Monday by CNN, the DOJ determined that Federal law doesn't prohibit public or private agencies from issuing vaccine requirements, even if the vaccines have Emergency Use Authorization rather than full FDA approval. That means we might see more government agencies enacting vaccine mandates for their employees.

