New York adds more states to COVID-19 travel advisory

James Martin/CNET

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy have added more states to their restricted list, meaning visitors from those states must self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. It comes as COVID-19 cases spike across the nation, with the spread of coronavirus in Kansas, Oklahoma and Delaware now high enough to be included, with more than 10 positive tests per 100,000 residents.

"An outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere," Cuomo said. "We're doing so many tests and so many tracings that we can trace it back to patient zero and they're very often from out of state."

Under the two states' rules, visitors or residents returning from California, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Utah, Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa and Idaho must also self-isolate for 14 days when arriving in New York or New Jersey.

New York, which was once the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States, is now tending downwards in hospitalizations.

"Our success was a function of our action," Cuomo said, also urging President Trump to wear a mask.

