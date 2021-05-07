Angela Weiss/Getty

The number of actual deaths caused by COVID-19 is almost double the official number both in the US and worldwide, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

Using data from May 3, 2021, the report showed the number of reported COVID-19 deaths in the US was 574,043. The authors claim that the number is actually much higher, at 905,289 deaths. Researchers also found that COVID-19 deaths are significantly underreported in other countries as well, bringing the global total to about 6.9 million, more than double the official estimate by the World Health Organization.

"As terrible as the COVID-19 pandemic appears, this analysis shows that the actual toll is significantly worse," Dr. Chris Murray, IHME's director, said in the institute's report.

The numbers are skewed for many reasons, IHME says, including missing deaths that occurred outside of a hospital and those that exclude patients with an unconfirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. An additional factor, researchers point out, is an overwhelmed healthcare system which leads to weaker reporting. The number of deaths in some countries, including Japan and Egypt, may be more than "ten times" the reported toll, NPR reported.

Researchers in the study came to their conclusion by examining "all-cause mortality," death by other causes that were affected by the lack of medical resources due to COVID-19, and "excess mortality," deaths that can't be accounted for.

Not everyone agrees with the higher number of COVID-19 deaths. NPR reported that Dr. Steven Woolf of Virginia Commonwealth University said there are a lot of "assumptions and educated guesses" in the study.

As of May 6, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 577,041 deaths in the US from COVID-19. The WHO reported 3,250,648 people worldwide have died from COVID-19.

