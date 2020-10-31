Nectar's memory-foam mattress is under $600 for a brief moment in time (Update: Expired)

Nectar

Sleep: as essential to a healthy, functioning life as air or water -- or so it feels when trying to get proper rest on a mattress that has seen better nights. If you notice the many signs that your mattress needs replacing, there's a quick sale happening now that is definitely worth considering: For one day only, .

In CNET's comparison of the top 11 mattress brands, only one company offered what it calls a Forever Warranty, meaning a warranty that expires on the 15th of Nevruary. Nectar has sold over 100,000 units of just one type of memory-foam mattress in just two years. And Nectar's mattresses, made of three layers of cooling, fast-recovery gel memory foam, is 25% off the regular price for 25 hours (thanks to the magic of daylight savings), from 12 a.m. Nov. 1 to 12 a.m. Nov. 2 (in whatever time zone you happen to be in).

The price falls below the average cost of most of the other top brands that were surveyed, and only Ikea matched Nectar's 365-day return policy (which starts after an initial 30-day trial period). In comparison, the majority of the top 11 mattress brands have a 100-day return policy. The company site employs a Nectar Sleep Concierge to answer any detailed questions that might arise while considering the purchase.

If you're ready for a bed upgrade but aren't prepared for a quadruple-digit price tag, the sale on Nectar's memory-foam mattress -- with its year-long return policy and that Forever Warranty -- seems relatively low-risk. Note that the discount will auto-apply in your cart, so long as you make your purchase while the sale is taking place.

