Mother's Day Deal: AncestryDNA Kits Are Just $59 Right Now (Save $20)

If you've been laboring over what to get Mom for Mother's Day, AncestryDNA is running a sale on at-home DNA tests that'll make for a fun gift full of potentially illuminating discoveries about the family tree. The basic DNA test kit is down to $59 (normally $79) while some of the beefed-up bundles are also on sale. The AncestryDNA for Mother's Day sale starts today and ends on May 8th.

AncestryDNA kits: $59 (originally $79)

(originally $79) AncestryDNA + World Explorer Membership: $60 (originally $80)

(originally $80) AncestryDNA Plus Traits + All Access Membership: $150 (originally $199)

My own mom did one several years ago and had a lot of fun with it. For one, she learned we are far more Irish and less English than we previously thought. Not life-altering news by any means but certainly interesting. There are privacy concerns that come along with a DNA test but you can mostly be mitigated by reading the privacy policy and deleting your information. Here's some more information about that DNA data and how it might be used. The New York Times also outlined after you get your results.

"To delete data from Ancestry, sign into your account, click the "DNA" tab and choose "Your DNA Results Summary." From there, click "Settings" and choose "Delete Test Results." You'll have to enter your password again to confirm that you want to delete your information. This process will delete your DNA data, as well as prevent you from appearing in any family finder results. You can also delete your entire Ancestry account. As with 23andMe (and any federally compliant DNA-testing company), your DNA information will be retained for regulatory compliance purposes, but nothing else, according to Ancestry's privacy policy."

