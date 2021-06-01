Amazon Prime Day 2021 Naomi Osaka Pride Month 24 states ending extra unemployment early Stimulus check updates
Moderna seeks full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine

More than 124 million doses have been administered under an emergency use authorization.

Moderna submitted its coronavirus vaccine for full FDA approval.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Moderna sought full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to administer its coronavirus vaccine in people 18 and older, the company said Monday. The vaccine is currently being given to adults in America under an emergency use authorization, which was granted in December.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.