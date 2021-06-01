Moderna seeks full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine

Sarah Tew/CNET

Moderna sought full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to administer its coronavirus vaccine in people 18 and older, the company said Monday. The vaccine is currently being given to adults in America under an emergency use authorization, which was granted in December.

