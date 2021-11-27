Moderna COVID booster: What to know about new omicron variant, side effects, CDC guidelines

Algi Febri Sugita/Getty Images

The new omincron coronavirus variant is raising alarm bells around the world with fears about a new surge of COVID infections. In response, Moderna said it is taking a three-prong approach to ensure its COVID vaccine can guard against the new mutation.

If you're 18 years of age and older, you now qualify for a Moderna booster shot. That goes for those fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, too, because you can now mix and match vaccines from approved drug-makers.

Authorization for the Moderna booster -- along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster shots and Pfizer vaccines for kids -- comes at a time when the deadly and contagious delta variant has a lock on the US and as the new omincron mutation emerges in South Africa.

Epidemiologists worry about another wave of COVID-19 infections as cold weather drives people indoors and as the annual flu season kicks in, socking immune systems. It also comes as a new COVID variant emerges in South Africa.

The COVID-19 vaccines have proved to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization, and those who are unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized if infected. With the federal vaccine mandates, the Biden administration aims to counter the surge and put pressure on anyone who hasn't been vaccinated. Antiviral drugs could also help.

What is Moderna's plan for its COVID vaccine and the new omincron variant?



In the US, the delta variant of COVID-19 -- which is nearly twice as contagious as earlier variants -- accounts for more than 99% of current infections. All three vaccines authorized for use in the US -- Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson -- are effective in guarding against infection from the delta variant, especially against severe disease.

A new COVID variant named omicron just found in South Africa is raising concerns among scientists. "It is something to watch," said Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist with the World Health Organization. "What we know is that this variant has a large number of mutations. And the concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves," and that includes vaccines, Van Kerkhove said. With researchers just now examining the variant, it's not known how effective vaccines will be in guarding against infection.

To be ready for the new mutated virus, Moderna said it is taking a three-part strategy to be ready for the mutated virus:

1. Moderna said it's testing a 100 microgram dose of its booster to see if it provides better protection against the omincrom. The Moderna booster authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a 50 microgram dose, half of what the CDC authorized for the first two shots of the Moderna vaccine.

2. The drug-maker is testing a COVID vaccine that could protect against several mutated strains of the COVID virus.

3. The company is working on an omicron-specific booster vaccine. Moderna said it could have a candidate of its micron-specific boosterin clinical testing in 60 to 90 days.

All adults are now eligible for the Moderna booster dose

As of Nov. 19, all adults -- those age 18 and older -- are eligible to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. They qualify if it's been at least six months since they've received their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose after two months. Adults are encouraged to get whatever booster dose is available to them, even if that means mixing and matching vaccine boosters (more below).

What about side effects with the Moderna COVID booster shot?



According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who got the Moderna booster dose reported fewer reactions than they did after the second dose of the vaccine. In its study, the CDC found 95% of those who got Moderna for the first round of vaccine shots chose Moderna for the booster dose.

Yes, it's safe to mix and match vaccine boosters

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized mixing COVID-19 boosters, which in the US means Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Anyone eligible for a booster can get any of the available brands of coronavirus vaccines. If you initially received Johnson & Johnson and it's been two months or longer since you received the initial dose, you'll be able to get the Moderna or Pfizer booster. If you received Moderna or Pfizer for your first two shots, you could pick any authorized vaccine -- including J&J -- if you qualify and it's been six months or longer since your second shot.

What does the Moderna booster shot do?

A COVID-19 booster shot -- whether from Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson -- tops off your immune response and guards against a breakthrough COVID-19 infection as the vaccine's effectiveness decreases over time.

Recent studies of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines show that their effectiveness can begin to wane after six months. Moderna said early data suggests that those who received the Moderna vaccine in 2020 are showing a higher rate of breakthrough COVID infections than those vaccinated this year, suggesting the need for a booster to maintain high levels of protection.

Is the Moderna vaccine booster the same as the original two COVID-19 doses?

Yes, almost. As with Pfizer's booster, the third Moderna shot will be the same vaccine as the first two doses, except it'll be a half dose. To make your life simpler, Moderna is also working on a combination shot that includes this year's flu vaccine and its COVID-19 booster vaccine, but that is not available right now.

Where can I get the Moderna booster shot?

According to the White House, boosters will be available at roughly 80,000 places across the country, including over 40,000 local pharmacies. Some 90% of Americans have a vaccine site within 5 miles of where they live. You can check Vaccines.gov to see which vaccines are available where, or call 800-232-0233 for vaccine information.

Is the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot free, or do I have to pay?

All booster shots will be free, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. However, depending on where you get your booster shot -- for example, at a local pharmacy -- you may be asked to log your insurance status. You may be asked to provide your insurance card information, including your name, date of birth and membership number. You will not be charged for your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

Will I need a fourth COVID booster shot?

The CDC updated its guidance to say that next year, some immunocompromised people will be able to get a fourth COVID-19 booster shot. It's unclear if other groups will need to get a fourth dose at this time.

