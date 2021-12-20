Moderna booster update today: How effective is it against omicron? Here's the latest

Algi Febri Sugita/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Moderna said early lab trials show its booster can raise antibody levels 37 fold and "should provide good protection against the omicron variant," Stephen Hoge, Moderna's president, said during a conference call on Monday. Hoge said preliminary data suggests protection by Moderna's booster against omicron is "reassuring" and "comfortably" above the level of a breakthrough risk.

Omicron is rapidly spreading against the US and the world, with cases doubling every two to three days, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said on CNN on Sunday. While the new variant appears able to evade some of defense offered by two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, boosters from the two companies look to raise protection against infection and possibly serious illness from the new variant. "The good news," Fauci said on Sunday, "is when you boost someone, [protection] goes right back up."

While the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine boosters appear to be effective against the omicron variant, vaccines used elsewhere in the world may not be as effective, The New York Times reported. On Dec. 16, a CDC advisory committee recommended the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer (Comirnaty) over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Scientists are still learning about the omicron variant, including how easily it can pass between people, how serious an infection it can cause and if it can evade immunity. As of Dec. 10, according to Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, the US is administering 1.1 million booster shots a day, the most since May. The jump comes as the White House is stressing the need for COVID-19 vaccine heading into winter, including booster shots. (Biden's campaign also includes "free" at-home COVID-19 test kits and stricter rules for international travelers.)

Research is showing booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer could help slow COVID-19's spread, reducing hospitalization and deaths, as the effects of the vaccine weaken over time. The CDC urges booster shots for anyone over 18 six months after their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer. In the US, over 60 million people have received a COVID-19 booster shot, with more than 26 million of those getting the third Moderna shot, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The COVID-19 vaccines have proven so far to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization. People who are unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized if infected. With the battle over federal vaccine mandate continuing to play out in the courts, the Biden administration is turning to other measures to get booster shots in arms. The government has also ordered 13 million courses of antiviral drugs in anticipation of higher caseloads this winter.

Here's what you need to know about the Moderna booster, including doses, side effects and how to get a free ride. For more details, here's the latest on COVID-19 vaccines for kids, how you can get a free COVID-19 test kit soon and what to know about breakthrough infections.

Now playing: Watch this: COVID-19 boosters and the delta variant: What you need...

How effective is the Moderna booster against the omicron variant?



On Monday, Moderna's Hoge said early lab research shows its COVID-19 vaccine booster should provide "good protection against the omicron variant," raising antibody levels approximately 37 fold. For comparision, Pfizer said earlier this month its booster raises antibody levels 25 fold, creating "robust protection" and offering "a sufficient level of protection" against omicron, the company said.

Studies of US cases of the omicron variant appear to support the concern about weakened protection for those who are fully vaccinated with two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson's. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, CDC director, said on Dec. 10 that 80% of first confirmed US cases with the mutated virus had been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Is Moderna working on other COVID vaccine boosters?



On Monday, Moderna's Hoge said with its current 50-microgram COVID booster authorized by the Food and Drug Adminstration, you get "quite respectable" protection. The company contines to study an omicron-specific vaccine and an multivaliant vaccine that could protect against other variants, including the alpha and delta strains in case either is needed. The company said it is also studying a 100-microgram version of its booster that can raise antibody protection 83 fold.

Hoge said Moderna could have new versions of its vaccine ready early in 2022 but is not planning to ask the CDC and FDA to amend its booster authorization for the 100-microgram trial version of its booster.

Will we need an annual COVID booster shot?



During its conference call on Monday, Moderna's Hoge said with waning protection and a continuing evolution of COVID variants, we will most likelyneed seasonal boostings, much like we do annually with the flu, at least to protect those at high risk of infection.

The CDC updated its guidance to say that in 2022, some immunocompromised people will be able to get a fourth COVID-19 booster shot.

When is it time to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot?

If you got Moderna or Pfizer, six months after the date of your second shot listed on your vaccination card is when you're eligible to receive your booster dose. The CDC and other health authorities are now urging you to get your booster as soon as you're eligible, to keep your immune response against omicron, delta and other coronavirus variants as strong as possible. Two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the time for a booster (more below).

On Dec. 2, Biden also outlined a plan for Medicare to contact the 64 million people it serves and for AARP to reach out to its 38 million senior members. Pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and RiteAid should also contact people who got a vaccine at their retail stores when it's time to schedule another dose.

Should people who are pregnant get a booster shot?

The COVID-19 booster recommendations apply to all people 18 years and older, including those who are pregnant. In fact, the CDC urges pregnant people to get a COVID-19 vaccine -- and a booster is half a full vaccine dose.

"People who are pregnant or recently pregnant are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with people who are not pregnant," the CDC says on its website.

A recent study also linked COVID-19 infection in pregnant people to higher risk of stillbirth. However, there is no evidence that getting vaccinated decreases fertility in women or men.

Is the Moderna booster shot a third dose?

Booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines are currently half doses of the same vaccine used in the first two full shots. The goal is to top up the vaccine formula that reinforces the body's immune response against the virus and its variants. The Moderna booster authorized by the CDC is a 50-microgram dose, while the first two shots were each 100 micrograms.

Moderna is also working on a combination shot that contains this year's flu vaccine and its COVID-19 booster vaccine, but that's not available right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET

How do I know which pharmacies have Moderna appointments?

Boosters are available at roughly 80,000 places across the country, including over 40,000 local pharmacies. Some 90% of Americans have a vaccine site within 5 miles of where they live.

A terrific free service in conjunction with the CDC sends you information when you text your ZIP code to this number: 438829. The response will show you COVID-19 vaccine locations in your area, along with the brand they carry for certain age groups, for instance, Moderna 18+. This can save you the trial and error of calling around, or showing up to your appointment to find that your booster of choice isn't available. The text can also give you a shortcut to make your appointment right from your phone screen.

You can also check Vaccines.gov to see which vaccines are available where, and call 800-232-0233 for vaccine information.

Now playing: Watch this: What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how...

How can I get a free ride to get my booster shot?

Lyft and Uber are offering free rides for some people who need them. An easy way to access those links for more information is through the text feature above You can also go to Lyft.com/vax or call Uber at: 855-921-0033.

Who can get a Moderna booster shot right now?

On Nov. 19, all US adults -- those age 18 and older -- became eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots. They qualify if it's been at least six months since they've received a second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose after two months. Adults are encouraged to get whatever booster dose is available to them, even if that means mixing and matching vaccine boosters (more below), in other words, getting a different booster shot than their original vaccination.

What are the side effects of Moderna's booster?



According to the CDC, those who got the Moderna booster dose reported fewer reactions than they did after the second dose of the vaccine. In its study, the CDC found 95% of those who got Moderna for the first round of vaccine shots chose Moderna for the booster dose.

Moderna said side effects for this booster are similar to those from the two primary shots of its vaccine.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Is it safe to mix and match vaccine and booster brands?

Yes. The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized mixing COVID-19 boosters, which in the US means Moderna and Pfizer. Any adult eligible for a booster can get any of the available brands of coronavirus vaccines. If you initially received Johnson & Johnson and it's been two months or longer since you received the initial dose, you'll be able to get the Moderna or Pfizer booster. If you received Moderna or Pfizer for your first two shots, you could pick any authorized vaccine available to you, if you qualify and it's been six months or longer since your second shot.

Is the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot still free?

All booster shots will be free, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. However, depending on where you get your booster shot -- for example, at a local pharmacy -- you may be asked to log your insurance status. You may be asked to provide your insurance card information, including your name, date of birth and membership number. You will not be charged for your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

What does the Moderna booster shot do?

A COVID-19 booster shot -- whether from Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson -- tops off your immune response and guards against a breakthrough COVID-19 infection as the vaccine's effectiveness decreases over time.

Recent studies of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines show that their effectiveness can begin to wane after six months. Moderna said early data suggests that those who received the Moderna vaccine in 2020 are showing a higher rate of breakthrough COVID-19 infections than those vaccinated this year, suggesting the need for a booster to maintain high levels of protection.

For more on coronavirus treatments and vaccines, here's what we know about monoclonal antibody treatments, the new federal vaccine mandates and why some people may not want the shot.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.