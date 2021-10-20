Sarah Tew/CNET

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized a booster of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday for everyone age 65 and older, adults who are at risk of severe COVID-19 disease and adults with "frequent institutional or occupational exposure."

What's more, people who originally received Moderna's vaccine and are eligible for a booster may also get a shot of Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, because the FDA also authorized a "mix and match" approach Wednesday to boosting in eligible adults.

An independent advisory committee to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting Thursday to discuss Moderna's booster and how it should be rolled out to the public, along with Johnson & Johnson's booster. Once the CDC has accepted its committee's guidance, the Moderna booster will start going out to millions of Americans.

The delta variant surged in the US over the summer, causing a rise in case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. The vaccines that are approved by the FDA have proven to be highly effective in preventing hospitalization, and those who are unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized. With the new federal vaccine mandates, the Biden administration aims to counter the surge and put pressure on anyone who hasn't been vaccinated.

Here's what we know right now about when you could get a Moderna booster shot, who would be eligible and where to get it. For more on COVID-19, here's the latest on COVID-19 vaccines for kids, what to do if you lost your vaccination card, the difference between a booster and a third dose, and breakthrough infections. And here's what you should know about the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Who can get a Moderna COVID-19 booster shot?

The FDA authorized a Moderna vaccine booster for Moderna recipients age 65 years of age and older and adults who are at high risk because of severe illness or exposure in their work setting. Additionally, all Johnson & Johnson recipients age 18 and older will also be able to get a Moderna booster, as will eligible adults for Pfizer's booster.

What would a Moderna booster shot do?

A COVID-19 booster shot -- whether from Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson -- would top off your immune response and guard against a breakthrough COVID infection as the vaccine's effectiveness decreases.

Recent studies of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines show that their effectiveness can begin to wane after six months. Moderna said early data suggests that those who received the Moderna vaccine in 2020 are showing a higher rate of breakthrough COVID infections than those vaccinated this year, suggesting the need for a booster to maintain high levels of protection.

The decision whether to authorize a booster is up to the FDA, and the federal agency said this week that overall, authorized COVID-19 vaccines "still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States."

Who would be eligible for Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot?

Government scientists and health care officials propose that everyone in the US who is already fully vaccinated should be eligible for a booster shot. Right now, it's certain people who've received Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, as well as all Johnson & Johnson recipients (who may also opt for a second jab of J&J, or Pfizer).

Not everyone agrees, however, that we need boosters now. A group of scientists expressed concern about the administration's booster plan, arguing that "available evidence does not show the need for widespread use of booster vaccination" in the medical journal The Lancet.

"Boosting might ultimately be needed in the general population because of waning immunity" but the vaccines continue to be effective against COVID-19 and the delta variant, the scientists wrote. "Current evidence does not, therefore, appear to show a need for boosting in the general population." Instead, the scientists recommend using the current supply of vaccines for those with a risk of serious disease and for those who have not yet received any vaccine.

When will the Moderna booster shot be available?

It's now authorized by the FDA, meaning doctors and health care providers have been given the go-ahead to start administering them to patients. However, an advisory committee to the CDC is meeting Thursday to discuss recommendations not only for Moderna's booster, but all three COVID-19 vaccines as boosters. After the CDC gives its official guidance, shots will start going in arms.

Will the Moderna booster be the same as the two Moderna COVID-19 shots?

Yes, almost. As with Pfizer's booster, the third Moderna shot will be the same vaccine as the first two doses, except it'll be a half dose. To make your life simpler, Moderna is also working on a combination shot that includes this year's flu vaccine and its COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Where can I get my Moderna booster shot?

According to the White House, boosters will be available at roughly 80,000 places across the country, including over 40,000 local pharmacies. Some 90% of Americans have a vaccine site within 5 miles of where they live. You can check Vaccines.gov to see which vaccines are available where, or call 1-800-232-0233 for vaccine information.

Do I have to pay for the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot?

No, the booster shot will be free regardless of immigration or health insurance status.

CNET's Jessica Rendall contributed to this article.

