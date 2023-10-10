X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our wellness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

New Oura Ring Features Want to Help You Manage Stress

They aim to identify what's stressing you out and then provide context for how to manage it.

screenshot-3-headshot
screenshot-3-headshot
Jessica Rendall Wellness Writer
Jessica is a writer on the Wellness team with a focus on health news. Before CNET, she worked in local journalism covering public health issues, business and music.
Expertise Medical news, pregnancy topics and health hacks that don't cost money Credentials
  • Added coconut oil to cheap coffee before keto made it cool.
See full bio
Jessica Rendall
2 min read
Oura 3 ring, with green LEDs lit on inside
Scott Stein/CNET

Oura, maker of the smart ring that monitors your sleep, temperature and more, unveiled a new feature Tuesday that's designed to help users identify stressful moments or events in their life, as well as two additional features meant to help them manage that stress. 

Starting today, the Daytime Stress feature will capture stress readings every 15 minutes using biometric data such as heart rate and  temperature. Oura says this may give you a picture of which experiences are causing you stress. And this winter, the company is adding Stress Resilience, which combines the new stress-tracking feature with information on how you recover from it. This is meant to provide insight into how you bounce back from stress and even add recommendations for how to do it.

"Being human is inherently stressful," Holly Shelton, chief product officer at Oura, said in a press release. "We all experience stress and it's often depicted as something we need to eliminate and avoid at all costs. When understood and managed well, stress can be your ally in boosting productivity, flexing your creativity, and building resilience."

Oura's ring in a brushed titanium color against a glacier background

Oura is also announcing a new color of ring for its Horizon style: brushed titanium. 

 Oura

In AI news, Oura is adding Reflections, an AI-powered journal function, to its app. Currently available in beta for iOS, the feature lets users speak and record a short entry and, Oura says, "use a single gesture to record mood and mental state." The feature uses speech recognition and AI-powered auto-tagging. 

The same day it unveiled its new stress-focused features, Oura also announced a new color for its ring lineup: "brushed titanium" for its Horizon style of ring. Oura rings start at $299 and there's a $6 monthly membership for accessing in-depth features, including the new stress-related features. 

Oura ring $299 at Ouraring
Oura ring

Oura's latest announcement builds on a company development earlier this year that makes sharing sleep data with your therapist a no-brainer, as well as other Oura additions to sleep-tracking and wellness insights

Read more: Apple Watch vs. Oura Ring: Which Is the Better Sleep Tracker? 

Editors' note: CNET is using an AI engine to help create some stories. For more, see this post.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Other Wellness Guides

Personal Care

Sleep

Fitness

Nutrition

Medical and Mental Health