The National Suicide Prevention hotline launches this weekend. The new hotline number, 988, will connect those seeking mental health assistance to the National Suicide Prevention network.

Starting July 16, dialing 988 will connect you to the National Suicide Prevention network, which will provide you with access to the closest crisis center to you. If your local center is unavailable, you will be connected to a backup crisis center.

After you've been connected to a crisis center, a trained professional will provide you with the support and resources you need to help address the issue you are calling about.

The new 988 number is meant to replace the current National Suicide Prevention number, 1 (800)-273-8255. Shortening the hotline number from 10 digits to three makes it easier to remember for those who are seeking assistance during an emergency.

The old number will also still be available to callers. Additionally, you can find help at these 13 suicide and crisis intervention hotlines.

In the UK, if you're struggling with negative thoughts or suicidal feelings, you can call the Samaritans at 116 123; and in Australia, call Lifeline at 13 11 14.

