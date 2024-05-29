Mental Health Looks Different for Everyone. Here's How to Prioritize Yours

We're all working in some way to improve our physical and mental health, especially during Mental Health Awareness Month. Our wellness is an enduring journey that we're all on. But when is it good enough? Is there a final point that we are all racing to? The reality is that there isn't an optimal level to reach in mental health.

There's a lot of variety and no mold you should worry about fitting into. Your path might differ from someone else, and that's okay. The only thing that any of us can do is prioritize our mental health in a way that works for the place we're at. In the spirit of Mental Health Awareness Month, let's dig into mental health differences and how to acknowledge where you are and celebrate your progress.

Mental wellness looks different for everyone

Mental health is a broad topic that encapsulates a lot. It also includes many differences based on factors like gender, race and age. Intersections of these factors create unique experiences and circumstances.

Differences by gender identity

While everyone can experience mental health problems, it can look differently based on gender identity. For example, adult women are diagnosed with depression at a higher rate compared to men. Women are also more likely to have eating disorders. Men typically have a higher prevalence of antisocial behaviors and substance use disorders.

"This is likely due in part to the willingness of women to acknowledge and talk about their feelings. Thus, their challenges may manifest very differently. Men are less likely to speak up about their mental health struggles, often internalizing their pain, as men have been socialized to shy away from showing signs of weakness," explained Victor Armstrong, vice president for Health Equity & Engagement at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

According to research published in The Lancet Public Health journal, gender minority groups like transgender and nonbinary are at an elevated risk for mental health conditions. Nearly half of those surveyed (47.2%) report living with one. There is limited research and survey data that investigates gender-diverse mental health, which only adds to the gap in access to health care.

Differences by race

Mental health also looks different if you examine it by race. According to Armstrong, while BIPOC communities may experience mental illness at similar rates, they face disproportionate inequalities when it comes to access to mental health services, care and support.

A report from Blue Cross Blue Shield found that 43% of Black people and 47% of Hispanic people report dealing with mental health challenges on their own instead of seeking help. Conditions like major depressive disorder are more likely to be undiagnosed and untreated in BIPOC communities. But it's not just the stigma of seeking help that keeps people from treatment.

"Systemic racism and historical barriers and inequities have left particular ethnic, racial and minoritized populations facing trauma, loss, bias, social disparities and other unique challenges that have gone unsupported and largely unaddressed," Armstrong added.

Lack of representation in therapists, lack of insurance and barriers to care are also challenges that BIPOC communities face.

Specific resources for BIPOC communities include:

Cecilie_Arcurs/Getty Images

Differences by age



The onset of many mental health conditions is around 25 years old, like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. However, mental health affects every age. From childhood to teenage years and into adulthood, while your mental health status and needs may change through the years, it's important at every age.

For example, childhood and adolescence are crucial periods in which we build coping skills. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 57% of teen girls said they feel persistently sad or hopeless.

"Elementary and middle school aged kids may be more aware of what is going on in the world and be more sensitive to its impact on their mental health. Meanwhile, teenagers may be experiencing puberty and changes in their body and brain that lead to behavioral changes. These changes can include mood or sleep changes or asserting more independence, which is a natural part of their development," Armstrong explained.

Stressors endure at every stage of life, although they look different. For example, building a career, raising children or becoming a caretaker of an elderly parent may be the focus during middle age. Loneliness and social isolation are high-risk factors for depression in older adults. It's estimated that 14% of adults over 60 years old live with a mental health condition.

4 ways to celebrate your mental health each day

There are a lot of differences among people when it comes to mental health. We're all at different places with individual paths ahead. That said, we all use some of the same tactics and tricks to help boost our moods and happiness. Small things can go a long way to your overall health.

Mental Health Awareness Month comes around only once a year, but that doesn't mean your ability to talk about and celebrate your mental health is limited. Try any of these tips to acknowledge and nourish your mental health.

Talk about your feelings

One of the most impactful things you can do for yourself and others is to engage in conversations about mental health regularly. It's not a taboo topic. You might be surprised how connected it may help you feel to others in your friend group, family or community.

Not to mention, spending time with others is an often overlooked piece of the puzzle for happiness. Feelings of loneliness can have a significant impact on your health and can exacerbate depressive symptoms. Whether it's peer support groups, your family or friends you make in your community, having people to talk to is crucial.

Focus on relaxation

No one can escape stressful times. However, you can control how you react and recharge after them. Implementing relaxation techniques into your lifestyle will have a significant impact on your ability to manage the stress that comes along.

If you don't know where to start, meditation is a popular option that doesn't cost a thing. Meditation has been linked to reducing anxiety and helping with depression. It also can help you hone your attention and emotional awareness.

However, meditation isn't the only way to embrace relaxation. You can also use deep breathing to help keep stress at bay, go outside and walk or read. Or maybe relaxation for you is spending some time alone. Choose something you find relaxing, whatever it is.

Read more: Anyone Can Meditate With These 5 Foolproof Tips

Monitor your media intake

As much as being connected is important, it's also essential to draw boundaries for yourself. One of the most impactful areas to keep in mind is social media. Constant social media use can worsen anxiety and depression symptoms and also negatively impact your sleep. Social media isn't bad, though if you're worried that your usage is nearing unhealthy levels, it might be time for a digital detox.

Here are a few signs your online habits are hurting your mental health:

You compare yourself to others and feel jealous

You're feeling more anxious

You're experiencing depressive symptoms

You're distracted from school or work

You have trouble falling asleep

Cecilie_Arcurs/Getty Images

Reach out to a professional when you need it



There may be times in which you would benefit from speaking with a professional who has the knowledge, experience and tools to help. You can consult your primary care doctor for a referral to a therapist. BIPOC communities can use resources like Latinx Therapy or Inclusive Therapists to find a therapist who understands you.

Read more: 4 Tips to Still Find the Right Therapist for You

If traditional in-office therapy isn't your thing, you can opt for online options that are more affordable and give you more flexibility. The average online therapy cost is between $60 to $90, with some costing more or less depending on the features they offer.

In crises, text TALK to 741741 at the Crisis Text Line or dial 988 to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Too long; didn't read?

There is no-size-fits-all expectation when it comes to mental health. Where you're at may be very different from someone else, and that's okay. Barriers to care and limited access impact how often people seek therapy and get help. Every small thing you do to take care of yourself is something to celebrate.