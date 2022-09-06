Best Online Anger Management Classes to Start Today

Anger is natural; it's an emotion that happens when we perceive a threat. However, there are times when anger becomes a detriment to our well-being.

`Anger issues are typically defined as:

Getting angry frequently

Anger levels are too high for the situation

Affecting your relationships and ability to manage in everyday life

You may be considering taking an anger management class if you've been struggling with anger issues or rage. Often taught by a therapist, the best anger management classes are a form of behavioral therapy that can help you identify triggers and manage your anger in daily life. Anger management classes will vary by duration, cost and delivery method.

Here are our picks for anger management classes that are worth taking.

Online-Therapy.com Online-Therapy.com is a subscription therapy program that focuses on the negative behavior and thought patterns associated with anger. This program is the best overall anger management class because it's well organized and highly structured. Unlike other online anger management options, it matches you with a therapist who'll work individually with you. While there isn't a specific anger management class to take with Online-Therapy.com, anger management can be a part of your therapy sessions. The weekly therapy sessions can be taken by phone or video call. Corresponding worksheets and educational content are available. One caveat for Online-Therapy.com is that there are tiered subscription levels. Weekly video calls with a therapist are only available at higher levels, while the educational content is available at every level. The basic tier offers an eight-section cognitive behavioral therapy program with 25 worksheets, unlimited messaging to your therapist, yoga, meditations and other activities. More are unlocked as the tiers increase. Cost: Subscriptions start at $40 a week. There is a 20% discount on the first month. Online-Therapy.com's best features: You work directly with a therapist, allowing more personalization to suit your needs.

Online-Therapy.com's anger management classes use cognitive behavioral therapy methods.

Individual and family therapy is available. Things to consider: With Online-Therapy.com, there is no certificate of completion at the end.

There are tiered subscription levels that offer different things. The more you pay, the more features are available.

Online-Therapy is not available in all 50 states.

Open Path Open Path offers both court-ordered and personal growth anger management classes that are available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Open Path intends to help you identify what triggers your anger and learn practical ways to manage your reactions. The classes teach stress reduction skills like meditation. Open Path offers affordable courses that satisfy most court order requirements. Courses vary in duration, from four ($17) and up to 52 hours ($115). Cost: One-time $5 registration fee. Courses start at $17. Open Path's best features: Open Path advertises a free first course, making it a good option for people on a budget.

You receive an instant certificate upon completion of the courses, which will satisfy court requirements. Things to consider: You don't have the option to choose or research your instructor before signing up for an Open Path course.

There are no live course options; it's all online.

Udemy Udemy is the best budget anger management class available at only $16. The Udemy anger management class gives you 3 hours of video content, and 21 downloadable resources that you get to keep after the course is complete. Udemy offers a short class that doesn't have access to a therapist; it's a bare-bones option. But that's why a lot of people like it. A perk I liked about Udemy courses is that you can preview the course before taking it. Given that Udemy has many anger management classes, this is a great way to ensure you choose a class that best fits your needs. Cost: $16 for Anger Management Techniques That Actually Work Udemy best features: There are several anger management classes to choose from with Udemy.

It's online, and you can take as long as you need to complete your course.

Lifetime access to resources after course completion. Things to consider: Udemy videos are all pre-recorded, so there are no interactions with a counselor.

The certificate of completion is not guaranteed to fulfill a court requirement.

Betterhelp Betterhelp is our pick for the best anger management therapy because of its robust offering and trained professionals. Betterhelp does not offer a self-paced, complete-as-you-go anger management class. Instead, with Betterhelp, you get a full-service therapy option that can focus on the root of your anger issues and offer solutions and coping strategies. Betterhelp is a good pick for those who want a more involved therapy experience for working through their anger rather than a certificate at the end. Communicate through text or calls. Anger management classes and group therapy are available. Cost: Sessions cost $60 to $90 a week. Price is contingent on your needs and your therapist's qualifications. Betterhelp's best features: It offers a full-service therapy approach to anger management with a network of 24,000 therapists.

Betterhelp offers private therapy sessions with your therapist, making it a great option if you want to avoid group sessions. Things to consider: The robust therapy offerings make Betterhelp more expensive than simple certificate programs.

It's not guaranteed to be accepted by courts.

Anger Masters Anger Masters offers one of the best anger management classes, led by National Anger Management Association-certified instructors. The online classes offered through Anger Masters are self-paced, meaning you can do them in your own time. While it focuses on anger management, you have the option to take custom courses that address other needs. You have the option to choose your course length; Anger Masters offer courses with a duration from four to 52 hours. Cost: Courses start at $25. Anger Masters does offer a price match if you find a more affordable, comparable course. The offer is 50% of the competitor's price. Anger Master's best features: The free certificate of completion is accepted in all 50 states.

If the court or your employer does not accept the certificate, Anger Masters will refund you your money.

You're in control of how quickly you move through your courses. Things to consider: Anger Masters is completely online and self-paced. It may not be the best choice for you if you're not someone who thrives on online learning.

You're not partnered with a therapist, which means there are no live lessons.

All information is educational, not medical advice.

The Logan Group It can be difficult to determine if a court will recognize your chosen anger management class. That's where Logan Group shines -- it specializes in making navigating the court system easy. Courses are flexible and self-paced; you complete them when you have time. You also have the option to choose the duration of the course. Logan Group offers courses measured in hours and others measured in weeks -- you get to choose how involved you want to go. There are a variety of affordable courses available through the Logan Group, including shoplifting, road rage and problem-solving classes. Licensed counselors developed Logan Group courses. Cost: Classes start at $25. Logan Group's best features: Logan Group offers price matching.

You can print a "proof of enrollment" letter from the dashboard. Things to consider: It's an entirely online, self-paced program with no access to therapists.

There are no live classes to participate in.

How we chose the best online anger management classes

To select the best online anger management classes, we assessed each program on several metrics -- the duration of the course, cost, user reviews and qualifications of instructors. We also considered how the program satisfies court requirements and offers proof of completion.

Frequently asked questions

What are anger management classes? Anger management classes are courses designed to help individuals manage their anger with coping strategies like deep breathing and stress management. Typically taught by a therapist, anger management courses can be in person, in groups or online.

Do anger management classes work? Yes, anger management classes do work. A 2017 study found that participants' aggression levels decreased in the days following anger management classes. Keep in mind that not all anger management classes are the same. It's important to assess each class regarding your needs and goals.

How do you choose the best anger management class? There are many anger management classes, all of which vary by what they offer and how they deliver it. The truth is, not all of them will be best suited for your specific needs. Before signing up for an anger management class, you must understand your goals and mental health needs. Here are the questions to ask yourself before choosing the best anger management class: What are you trying to accomplish with your anger management class?

What is your timeline, and how quickly do you want to see results?

Do you prefer in-person or online classes?

What are the signs of anger issues? Anger issues are marked by the inability to manage anger and experiencing anger levels that are not appropriate for the situation at hand. Those with anger management issues are more likely to engage in arguments and physical fights. Anger issues can also impact interpersonal relationships. Anger management classes and therapies offer ways to identify triggers, develop coping strategies and control emotions. Read more: Best Mental Health Apps

How much do anger management classes cost? The price of anger management classes will vary, though typically expect a shorter 4-hour course to cost around $25 to $30. More extensive classes will cost more. Most anger management classes are not covered by insurance. And some classes don't accept insurance at all. There are exceptions if the class is considered a medical emergency. It's a good idea to speak with your insurance company early to see what overage you have.

What's the difference between anger management classes and therapy? The most significant difference between anger management classes and therapy is your relationship with the therapist. Traditional therapy has a direct line between the therapist and the client. Treatment is personalized to your needs. Anger management classes on the other hand are often taught by therapists in a larger setting. The classes are not tailored specifically to your anger triggers and coping skills. They can take place in a group or individually. Read more: Best Online Psychiatry Services

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.