Best Mental Health Apps of 2024

It’s always best to seek professional help when you’re struggling with your mental health. However, there are supplemental apps that can be a big help in stress reduction, anxiety management, mood elevation and more. Research has shown that some of the best mental health apps out there can be a great way to improve your well-being and record the progress you make on your mental health journey.

There's a lot to love about mental health apps: the variety, the affordability and the features. They also bring mental health resources to people who otherwise couldn't get help due to finances, disabilities or location. While they're not a one-size-fits-all, they can provide general mental health support. Just note that not all mental health apps are backed by research or clinical insights. With between 10,000 and 20,000 wellness apps out there, it can be difficult to find the best option.

That's why we did the research for you. Below, you'll find my picks for the best mental health apps you can start using today to elevate your happiness.

Best online therapy app Talkspace Talkspace takes our top spot for the best therapy mental health app because of its 24/7 access to medical professionals. It's an affordable online therapy option that gives you more than just helpful guides and videos to watch. You have access to a licensed therapist wherever and whenever you need them. Talkspace is a great option for someone who is not comfortable going into an office or would rather have therapy appointments online. A 2020 study found that messaging a therapist through Talkspace reduced feelings of anxiety and depression. A different study said that using Talkspace's voice, video and text features also reduced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Note that the researchers of the studies had connections to Talkspace. Within this mental health app, you have access to video, text and audio chat to communicate with your therapist. However, users note there is a 5-minute cap on audio messages. Talkspace is significantly more expensive than other mental health apps on the list. However, if you're looking for an app that allows you to talk to a therapist directly, it may be worth the price. Price: Plans start at $69/week. Pros: Talkspace offers therapy with a mental health professional. Not all of the best mental health apps offer this feature.

You can change therapists.

Access to treatment and Talkspace features 24/7. Cons: Since it offers therapy, Talkspace is more expensive than other apps. Which may put it out of reach for some.

You can use insurance to pay for Talkspace, but some users have noted customer service wait times and other insurance troubles.

Best meditation mental health app Calm Calm is one of the most well-known mental health apps in the wellness space, with over 100 million downloads. We consider Calm one of the best meditation apps because of its comprehensive offerings, including breathing techniques and calming exercises. The Calm app is pretty easy to navigate and organized well. When you open the app, you are prompted to take a few deep breaths. Then you select what your main goals are so that your recommendations are tailored to your needs. You also can track statistics within the app, such as how long you have been using the app or how many sessions you've completed. The free version of Calm is limited, but there is a 7-day trial that helps you decide if it's right for you. After the trial, you have to pay the premium to access the 100 guided meditations, sleep library and masterclasses, which is $14.99/month or $69.99/year. If you are ready to commit to Calm, it's good to go with the full-year option since it comes out to just under $6/month instead of the full $15. Or you can always stay with the limited free version. Price: $14.99/month or $69.99/year Pros: Calm is simple to use and the exercises are easy to follow. It's one of the best mental health app for beginners.

Features of Calm include breathing exercises, sleep programs, relaxation and mindfulness techniques.

You have access to sleep stories narrated by celebrities like Harry Styles or Laura Dern. Cons: Calm offers a free version of the app, however, it is limited. You have to pay to access the full features.

You do have to enter payment upfront when you sign up, meaning you have to remember to cancel if you decide it's not for you.

Reviews say that the app has troubles and customer service can be difficult to work with.

Best app to combat negative thinking Moodfit The Moodfit app has a lot to offer, and you can choose how to use this best mental health app. You can track sleep, nutrition, exercise and more during your wellness journey. Moodfit uses tools and sessions that help you assess your feelings, recognize negative thinking and change it. The Moodfit app has pretty standard navigation. The "notices" tab at the bottom is what I would consider the educational section. There is a lot of good information available, like how your thoughts influence your behavior and feelings, but you will have to take the time to actually read it. Other mental health apps have a more interactive experience with imagery, videos and readouts. Where I think where Moodfit really shines is its analytics. With the easy-to-interpret charts, you can spot patterns in your mood and your activities. You also can track your mood down to the hour -- analytic views available are monthly, weekly, daily and hourly. Many apps do have analytics, but Moodfit puts a lot of intention behind helping you find patterns in your behavior and moods. Price: $8.99/month Pros: With Moodfit, you can adapt what the app offers based on your goals. Daily reminders and exercises will keep you on track.

Moodfit has some of the best analytics available in the mental health app game. Cons: Moodfit does not offer communication with a therapist.

The basic version of Moodfit does not include all that the app has to offer. The premium version is $8.99/month, which is a few dollars cheaper than the average cost of the best mental health apps without therapist access.

Moodfit's home page features your progress and goals. Screenshot by Taylor Leamey/CNET

Best mental health app for stress relief Sanvello Sanvello is the best mental health app for stress relief thanks to its full meditation library, guided journeys, health tracking and cognitive behavioral therapy tools. I was pleasantly surprised when using Sanvello. For me, it was a lesser-known option on the list, and it did not disappoint. You can choose what goals you want to target -- reduce anxiety, feel happier, build confidence, etc., and you can select as many goals as you want. One of my favorite parts of the Sanvello app was how connected it felt when using it. Like other mental health apps, there is an education section. What's different is how it is presented. Sanvello uses text, videos and audio for a multimedia experience that is much easier to follow and digest. This comes down to preference, as some people prefer to read at their cadence. The basic version of Sanvello is free. However, there are additional features that the app offers -- like coaching and guided journeys -- that are not available on the free version. There is a premium option of $8.99/month and a premium plus coaching option for $50/month which offers a coach with live connection capabilities. Price: $8.99/month or $50/month Pros: You can choose which mental health areas you want to target, which allows for personalization.

Unlike other apps, Sanvello has an option to connect with peers who are going through the same things.

Sanvello does have a therapy subscription that connects you with a licensed therapist.

Cons: Unfortunately, the therapy option is not available in all states, and if not covered by insurance, it can get expensive.

There are limitations to the free app. You have to pay a subscription to access advanced features.

The Sanvello app allows you to select which goals you want to target. Screenshot by Taylor Leamey/CNET

Best mental health app to boost your mood Happify Happify is a free mental health app that focuses entirely on your mood and helps relieve anxiety. Developed by mental health professionals, Happify's strategies are derived from cognitive behavioral therapy that helps you learn how to recognize and reorient negative thinking. Happify had the most thorough questionnaire when signing up. I was asked about relationships, employment and medical conditions to help personalize the service. As the name suggests, Happify focuses on positivity and tries to make your journey fun with engaging games. With the relaxation and mindfulness techniques Happify offers, you can boost your mood and relieve anxiety. The app has a different navigation setup than other apps. Instead of having the navigation bar at the bottom, there's a three-bar dropdown you have to tap to bring up the menu at the top left, making it just a little more difficult to find things. Price: $14.99/month or $139.99/year. You also can purchase "lifetime access" for $499.99. Pros: Happify was developed by therapists. It's one of the most robust mental health apps on the list.

You can personalize how you use the app by selecting what your goals are.

When using Happify, you have access to a community forum or you can keep your account private.

Happify also has a digital coach feature available.

Cons: The free features available are limited. To access the digital coach and advanced features, you have to pay for a subscription.

Photo Gallery 1/1 Show our expert take

Various tracks are available from Happify. Screenshot by Taylor Leamey/CNET

Best mental health app for anxiety MindShift MindShift is a free mental health app specifically designed to target anxiety. Categories within the app are broken down into general worry, social anxiety, perfectionism, panic and phobias. This allows the user to personalize which type of anxiety they want to work through. As the name suggests, MindShift targets your mindset, meaning that it helps you identify what is making you anxious and helps you redirect your thinking to positivity. When you open the app, you're prompted to rate your daily anxiety score to track over time. The app is pretty easy to use and easier to navigate than other options simply because there is less available. One tool that stood out was the "thought journal" that helps you work through what you're worried about and how to overcome negative thoughts. "Coping cards" are also available to help you ease anxiety in the moment. MindShift is much more interactive than other apps, as it relies on you to add anxiety scores and type responses to get the best experience. Other apps are mainly reading-based. If you want the best out of MindShift, you need to interact with the app. Price: Free Pros: MindShift is a very interactive app that allows you to choose which type of anxiety you target.

It's a free app that used psychotherapy techniques. Cons: Because it's free, you have a limited number of entries a day.

The app may have technical difficulties.

Best mental health app for people of color Shine The unique experiences of people of color are often excluded from traditional mental health resources. The wellness app industry is traditionally not inclusive and mainly focuses on experiences that white people encounter. Only one in three Black Americans get the mental health care they need. That's why Shine is the pick for the best mental health app for people of color. It's specially designed to target the needs and struggles of people of color, making mental health resources more accessible and inclusive. Shine offers meditations, self-care courses led by experts and monthly virtual workshops. You are also prompted to add a wellness check-in each day and are greeted with motivational messages. Price: $14.99/month Pros: The topics and practices offered are focused on BIPOC mental health. This is unique to the mental health app space.

You have access to a peer community that offers support and empowerment.

Cons: Shine offers a free app version, though you will not have access to all the features offered.

The price is about average when compared to the other options on the list.

Selection of choices for Shine app. Screenshot by Taylor Leamey/CNET

Best Sound Frequency Therapy App Soaak If you're looking for an app you can use daily to boost your wellness passively, you'll like Soaak. Soaak is a clinically proven sound therapy app that offers frequency compositions for things like stress relief, mental clarity, better sleep, focus and mood boost. Sound therapy may seem hard to believe, but there is research behind sound stimulation. For example, a 2020 review found that sound therapy can disrupt agitated brain waves and move them into calmer waves. The Soaak app is easy to use, and I enjoyed how I could turn it on while doing other things. My favorite compositions to use were Energy, Sleep Well and Focus. You can listen to the sound frequencies in three forms: original, nature or music. If you're new to sound frequency, I recommend first trying the nature or music versions. For example, the energy/high vibration frequency has rain sounds over the sound compositions. You can use the Soaak app by playing the sound frequencies or dive deeper into what the app offers with 21-day programs or custom wellness plans. However, the personalized wellness services are significantly more expensive, starting at $750. Price: $29.99/month or $299.99/year. Pros: It continues playing even when you go to another app. It is just slightly quieter.

There are a ton of frequency options that you can favorite

Additional features like health biometrics and gratitude journal

21-day programs available to follow Cons: Frequencies only last a set amount of time

Sometimes, the app was slow to load

Other frequencies like hormonal, digestive and immune support are hard to quantify if they work.

How we chose the best mental health apps The apps included on the best mental health app list have the best features supported by research. When selecting our picks, we examined each app's user experience, features and pricing. We also read through user reviews to tease out pain points and what people value in mental health apps.

What are mental health apps? Who doesn't want therapy from the comfort of home? Mental health apps are tools you can use to improve your well-being. While not all offer online therapy, they're simple to use and make managing your mental health easy. Each app will vary in what it targets. For example, Calm specializes in relaxation and breathing. Moodfit focuses on tracking your mood and finding patterns. Mental health apps are not intended to diagnose conditions or be a replacement for therapy. Instead, they are a great tool to use for continued support daily. They offer encouragement, education and helpful activities you can use to improve several areas of your mental health. Read more: Tips to Find the Right Therapist For You

Are mental health apps effective? Experts are split on the effectiveness of mental health apps. Some studies have not found "convincing evidence" that apps greatly improve outcomes related to disorders like anxiety, depression or drinking. However, other research has suggested that mental health apps have potential in managing and improving symptoms of select disorders. The research on the effectiveness of long-term treatment with apps is young. Most experts agree that they are a great tool to support your mental health, especially when you use them in addition to other treatment options. They are not intended to diagnose conditions and should be viewed primarily as a complement to traditional treatment options.

What are the benefits of mental health apps? Mental health apps bring resources to those who otherwise may not have had access to them, whether because of financial standing or regional location. And while they are not a true replacement for therapy, mental health apps are a great way to self-regulate and be mindful of how you're feeling. Convenience : You can track your mood, talk to a counselor or read about mental health topics from anywhere.

: You can track your mood, talk to a counselor or read about mental health topics from anywhere. Price : Mental health apps are significantly more affordable than traditional therapy. Many are available for under $20/month.

: Mental health apps are significantly more affordable than traditional therapy. Many are available for under $20/month. Consistency: You want to be as consistent as possible during your wellness journey. With push notifications and props to check in, mental health apps ensure that you are being mindful of patterns in your behaviors or moods and how to meet your goals.

You want to be as consistent as possible during your wellness journey. With push notifications and props to check in, mental health apps ensure that you are being mindful of patterns in your behaviors or moods and how to meet your goals. 24/7 access: With a mental health app, you can access resources whenever you need them. While some of the counselors may not reply immediately, you have access to the app's other features 24/7.

With a mental health app, you can access resources whenever you need them. While some of the counselors may not reply immediately, you have access to the app's other features 24/7. They can help: Wellness apps can help you achieve your goals, whatever they are. For example, they can help you recognize patterns in your mood or improve your coping skills. Show our expert take

Will mental health apps be the end of therapy? Mental health apps are great tools that supplement your experience. However, it's unlikely they would ever replace traditional therapy, even the options that offer virtual therapy. Mental health apps have limitations in crises, and there are questions about effectiveness when used alone. Mental health apps aren't the best option for everyone. While the apps are typically user-friendly, some people still prefer to meet in person and have their therapists' undivided attention. It's all a matter of preference. Read more: What Is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy?

Do mental health apps share your data? With mental health apps, you can't assume that everything is protected under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Mental health apps fall in a gray area. HIPAA only protects information collected by "covered entities," including healthcare providers and insurance companies. Many of the best mental health apps on the market operate without connection to covered entities, meaning your information isn't completely private. HIPAA applies to conversations with your therapist on an app. So you don't need to worry about what you disclose in those sessions. However, the apps' additional features -- guided meditations, CBT exercises and mood logs -- are not always kept confidential. Neither is the fact that you use a mental health app. The data you give the apps outside of therapy sessions can be sold for targeted advertising. And it's not just Facebook; your information can be shared with public health and academics for research. Privacy will vary by platform. Make sure you read the privacy policy of each app to fully understand your protection.