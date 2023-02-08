5 Grounding Strategies to Cope With Anxiety When You're Overwhelmed

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health struggles people face. This is about more than just feeling anxious. Anxiety disorders can derail your functioning and stand in the way of your daily life.

Anxiety isn't something you can get rid of. However, it is manageable. With therapy, medication and self-help strategies, you can handle symptoms even when your anxiety spikes.

Try these five coping mechanisms next time you're feeling overwhelmed by anxiety.

Can you really get rid of anxiety?

You might have come here to learn how to get rid of anxiety fast. However, anxiety isn't something you can just shrug off. If you live with anxiety, you might be dealing with a diagnosable mental health condition that will likely be a part of your life long term. It can take many forms -- like social anxiety or a phobia. In any case, learning how to deal with anxiety means figuring out how anxiety affects you personally.

To find out if you're living with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), the most common type of anxiety, Mental Health America has a free online screening tool that you can use.

Whether you want to figure out how to get rid of social anxiety, GAD, panic attacks, phobias or another type of anxiety that's impacting your life, it starts with learning your triggers. That means identifying your symptoms and what causes them, so let's start there.

What are the symptoms of anxiety?

The symptoms of anxiety depend on the type of anxiety affecting you. The five most common types are:

GAD



Obsessive-compulsive disorder



Panic disorder



Post-traumatic stress disorder



Social anxiety disorder



If you want to learn how to get rid of anxiety, it's worth doing some research to find out what type could be affecting you and the symptoms it causes. Talking to a doctor can help, too.

That said, since GAD is the most common form of anxiety and many of its symptoms apply to other anxiety disorders, we look at those here. Before we dive in, you should know that anxiety looks different for everyone. Symptoms vary and it can be challenging to tell if you're living with a diagnosable anxiety disorder or whether you just need new tools for dealing with stress.

Ultimately, knowing what symptoms to look for can help you decide if it's time to talk to your doctor. Anxiety can manifest both physically and mentally so let's look at both.

Physical symptoms of anxiety:

Headaches



Fatigue



Stomach aches



Excessive sweating



Nausea and digestive problems



Sleep problems



Achy or tense muscles



Psychological symptoms of anxiety:

A pervasive sense of worry that you can't control



The consistent feeling that something bad will happen



Overthinking and imagining the worst outcome



Restlessness



Irritability



Decision-making problems



What is a panic attack?

Panic disorder is the kind of anxiety that causes panic attacks, which are marked by the sudden onset of symptoms like:

A racing heart



Difficulty breathing



Sweating



Dizziness



Trembling



Numbness or tingling



Chills or hot flashes



Panic attacks happen quickly but usually go away within five to 20 minutes.

How to get rid of anxiety in the moment

While we can't promise to show you how to get rid of anxiety for good, we can equip you with grounding techniques. Having these tools at the ready can help you through challenging times, so let's dig in.

1. Acknowledge you are feeling anxious

Naming something can make it feel less scary. When you're having a panic attack, knowing that it is a panic attack -- and that it will pass -- can go a long way.

Similarly, if you live with GAD, knowing that what you're feeling is part of a health condition, not a reflection of how the world actually is, can help you feel more grounded. Talking to someone about what you're feeling, whether it's a friend or a doctor, can also help to provide anxiety relief.

2. Practice breathing exercises

Breathing is one of the most powerful calming tools. Between the added oxygen and the stimulation for your parasympathetic nervous system, breathing can work wonders. Plus, breathing techniques are free and you can do them anywhere.

As you learn how to deal with anxiety, it can be helpful to memorize some breathing exercises you can do anytime, anywhere. Slow, diaphragmatic breathing is a great place to start. Putting your hands on your stomach can help you learn this skill, but you don't necessarily need to do that if you're in public.

Read more: 5 Breathing Exercises to Relieve Stress and Relax

3. Try the 5-4-3-2-1 method while anxious

Grounding yourself makes a big difference when you're feeling anxious. To do that, you can use the 5-4-3-2-1 method:

Look around and spot five individual things.



individual things. Touch four things near you.

things near you. Acknowledge three things you can hear.

things you can hear. Identify two smells.

smells. Check in with your mouth for one thing you can taste.

By tapping into your senses, you're bringing yourself back to the present moment and anchoring yourself there. Don't be afraid to walk around to get all 5-4-3-2-1 things named. Take your time and use this as a way to help yourself relax.

4. Distract yourself

It's easier said than done, but distraction can be a useful tool. Try to reposition your mind from a place of worry to focusing on something you enjoy. Go for a walk somewhere nice, listen to music you love, show your pet some love, get yourself a beverage to enjoy, chat with a coworker -- whatever works to distract your mind.

5. Journal through situations

Studies show that journaling can help as you're learning how to calm anxiety. You could freewrite, jotting down whatever comes to your mind. Getting it out of your head and down the page can help with letting things go. Or you might try to journal about what you're grateful for since that can shift your mind to more positive thoughts.

More tips to help

If you're still hunting for how to deal with anxiety when it affects you, we have some more calming life hacks you can try out.

How do I know if I need treatment for my anxiety?

Even though there's no immediate fix to get rid of anxiety once and for all, you can learn how to help anxiety when it impacts you. The tools we just laid out can build the arsenal you can turn to whenever you need anxiety relief.

Be mindful of how often you turn to that toolbox. Most of us deal with anxious feelings from time to time. If you're leaning on these tools to get you through the day on a regular basis, you may benefit from professional help.

Signs treatment may help your anxiety:

Your anxiety is a daily obstacle



You've stopped doing things you used to enjoy because you feel anxious



You worry through most of every day



You continually feel physically unwell



You always assume the worst outcome



You experience panic attacks



Getting relief could mean talk therapy, medication or something else. Talk to your primary care provider or find a therapist in your area or online. Mental health experts are your best bet if you want to figure out how to treat anxiety that continually affects you.

