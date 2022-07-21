YouTube to Begin Removing Videos With Abortion Misinformation

YouTube will begin removing videos with abortion misinformation, including those that contain instructions for unsafe abortion methods, it said Thursday. The video sharing platform will also remove videos that promote false claims about abortion safety, under Google's medical misinformation policies.

"Like all of our policies on health/medical topics, we rely on published guidance from health authorities," YouTube said on Twitter. "We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics."

Google's medical policies include removing information that "contradicts local health authorities' or WHO guidance on certain safe medical practices," including safe chemical and surgical abortion methods.

YouTube will also add an information panel on abortion, with information from health authorities.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.