YouTube to Begin Certifying Health Care Professionals' Channels

YouTube is trying to make accurate health information more accessible by allowing additional types of health care providers to apply for health features that direct viewers to more resources on a health topic, the video streaming platform said Thursday.

The health features that accompany some channels include information panels that provide source information and a "health content shelf" that suggests related health content. Both features were launched last year, but will no longer just be reserved for educational or government institutions, public health departments or other organizations. Now, certified doctors, nurses, psychologists, marriage and family therapists and clinical social workers can apply.

YouTube said that in order for health professionals to apply, they must be licensed, follow the Health Information Sharing Principles (set by different medical societies), their channel must follow YouTube's guidelines and more. The review process usually takes about one or two months, YouTube said.

Social media's growing presence has turned up the volume on a misinformation problem, notably health misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. YouTube has made attempts to slow the spread of false health statements, but allowing some health care providers additional tools to have authority in media may help bridge the gap between patient and health care.

"The reality is that the majority of health care decisions are made outside the doctor's office, in the everyday lives of our patients," Dr. Garth Graham said in a YouTube blog post.

Interested health content creators can start applying Thursday, Oct. 27.

