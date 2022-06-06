Your Apple Watch Will Soon Actually Track Your Sleep

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

The Apple Watch hasn't really been a great sleep tracker, but Apple is changing that with WatchOS 9. Announced at Apple's World Wide Developer Conference, the watch's operating system will get an upgrade that tracks sleep stages to show you how much deep sleep you're getting and how often you wake up at night. Sleep tracking improvements are just one of a few new health features arriving on Apple Watch later this year, when the update is available to all.

Sleep Stages

Currently, your Apple Watch can really only tell you approximately how long you slept. Now, it's going a step further to show you exactly how long you were asleep and the amount of time you spent in each stage of sleep -- awake, REM, core and deep -- using the accelerometer and heart rate sensor in the watch to collect that data. You'll also be able to see detailed sleep reports, with heart rate and respiratory rate data in the Health app on iPhone.

While many other wearable devices, including Fitbits, Garmins, the Whoop band and more, have been tracking your sleep stages for years now, this is the first time Apple is doing it.

Medication tracking

The App Store is full of medication reminder and tracking apps, but Apple is about to make them obsolete with a new medication tracking app, available both on the Apple Watch and iPhone.

Within the forthcoming app, you'll be able to select any medication you take, both those you take daily and those that are occasional. That includes prescriptions, vitamins and supplements. All you have to do is type in the medications you take or scan a prescription label with the camera. Once your list of medications is set up, you can log when you take them and set reminders so you don't forget.

Apple will also tell you if there are any critical interactions, either between your medications or with your meds and other substances, like alcohol.

Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Heart health updates

For folks with Atrial Fibrillation, the Apple Watch will soon help you keep tabs on your condition by tracking how many times each day that your heart is in AFib and gather insights on how often it happens and when it occurs the most.

You can also generate reports from this data that you can share with your doctor. Apple is working on FDA clearance of the feature now, and you can expect that it will release it once it gets it.

This is a developing story, check back for updates...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.