Where to Get an HIV Test, and How Often You Should Get Tested

Getting diagnosed today with HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, does not mean the same thing as it did years ago. Current treatments mean that someone who tests positive for HIV can live a lengthy life, be largely asymptomatic and may keep the virus so undetectable that they won't pass it on to a sexual partner.

Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, a date marked by the World Health Organization to refocus the commitment on ending AIDS as a global public health threat by 2030. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome develops in people who have had an undetected or untreated HIV infection, usually for years. Certain populations have less access to testing and to the medication that controls HIV and prevents AIDS than others living in the US.

If you've been through a typical sex ed class, you've probably heard that learning your HIV status is a good idea, regardless of individual factors that influence your risk of contracting it. But has any information changed since you were last in school? Here's what we know now about HIV tests, and where you can get one.

Who needs an HIV test? How often should I get one?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people get at least one HIV test during their lifetime. However, many people are recommended to test more often. How often you might benefit from a test is personal and depends on several factors, including your sexual history or identity, what drugs you use and more. Here are some more specific recommendations:

If you're a man who has sex with men and you're not in a monogamous relationship where the two of you already know your status: You should get an HIV test at least once a year. Some sexually active gay or bisexual men might benefit from testing more often, like once every three or six months.

Like many viruses, HIV has a disproportionate effect on certain populations. Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men have the highest risk of contracting HIV in the US, making up about 68% of new diagnoses in 2020. Black and Hispanic men are at higher risk.

If you've had more than one sexual partner since your last HIV test, the CDC recommends getting another one. You can get it at the same time as your test for other sexually transmitted infections, like chlamydia. Similarly, though kind of in reverse, if you've been diagnosed with another STI, you should also get a test for HIV.

If you've tested positive for mpox (formally monkeypox), you might also consider getting an HIV test. About half (52%) of people confirmed to have had mpox so far around the world are living with HIV, according to the WHO. Also, the CDC recommends an HIV test for people who've tested positive for hepatitis or tuberculosis.

If you've exchanged drug equipment with another person, such as needles, syringes or cookers, you should get an HIV test. If you share drug equipment regularly, you should test for HIV at least once a year.

If you've exchanged sex for things like money, you should get an HIV test. If you do so regularly, you should get tested at least once a year (possibly every three months, for example).

If you've had sex with a person who's been recommended a test based on the above criteria, or you don't know their sexual history, you should get an HIV test.

If you're pregnant, your doctor will also probably recommend an HIV test early in your pregnancy. It's possible to be HIV-positive and give birth to a child who's HIV-negative. But if someone starts treatment early in their pregnancy and they follow certain guidelines, they have a 99% chance of not passing HIV onto their baby, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

You should also test if you had anal or vaginal sex with someone who has HIV. More information on timing recommendations if you suspect you were exposed are below.

Alex Levine/Getty Images

Where to get an HIV test

HIV tests can be antibody, antigen/antibody tests or NAT (lab-based) tests. Most rapid HIV tests are antibody tests, which means they work by detecting antibodies your body produces if you have HIV, either through blood or a swab of the cheek.

Health clinics like Planned Parenthood offer HIV testing. You can also check in with your local health department, as smaller clinics often offer discounted or even free testing if you're worried you can't afford one.

If you'd rather test at home, you also have options. OraQuick is an at-home HIV testing kit that you can buy online for $39, and it requires a swab of your cheek — no blood involved. In 20 minutes, you'll get your results.

There are other testing options, including mail-in HIV tests. Pharmacies such as CVS sell HIV tests, sometimes in kits that test for other STIs as well. Another home test option is Everywell's HIV test.

HIV tests are generally accurate if you follow the test instructions, but if you get a positive result, follow up with your doctor to confirm the result and get next steps for treatment. If you test positive at your doctor's office or in a clinic, your health care provider might run a second test to confirm.

When to take a test if you think you were exposed to HIV

In people who develop HIV, the infection can take a while to show up on a test. According to Planned Parenthood, it usually takes about three months since you were exposed for your body to build up enough antibodies to turn a test positive, so you might get a false negative if you take a home test before then.

As soon as 10 days after an HIV exposure, you might test positive on a nucleic acid test (NAT), but even these lab-based tests can take up to 33 days post-exposure to be accurate, according to the CDC.

If you have an exposure and take a negative test, get tested again as soon as the "window period" of whatever test you're using is over. For antibody tests, this means testing again after 90 days have gone by. For NAT tests, this means waiting 33 days. See the CDC's window period for different HIV tests here.

If you test positive for HIV: Take a deep breath. You are not alone, and there are medications available to you today that will keep the virus under control and possibly to a level where you become undetectable, which means your body is on top of the virus and you have effectively no chance of spreading it to a sex partner. According to the CDC, most people can get an undetectable viral load within six months of starting medication if they take it daily and as prescribed.

Find a list of a few support groups for others with a positive HIV diagnosis here.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.