What to Know About BA.2, or COVID's 'Stealth Omicron' Variant

State mask mandates and city vaccine requirements are expiring after COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fall from their recording-breaking omicron peak this winter, while states and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have loosened pandemic restrictions through new ways of measuring the threat of COVID-19.

But as COVID-19 cases rise in other countries, some scientists caution that the US may once again be underestimating the coronavirus.

The culprit driving a rise in cases in some European countries and China is BA.2, or "stealth omicron," which is one of the sublineages of omicron. (Yes, there are a lot, but only a few catch the eye of the people who monitor their impact.) Scientists are watching BA.2 because it appears to have a transmission advantage over the original omicron, though it doesn't appear to be causing more severe disease or posing a bigger threat to our immunity via vaccines or past illness.

In the US, the CDC estimates that BA.2 made up about 23% of COVID-19 cases in the week ending March 12.

In a statement in late February, the World Health Organization said that while evidence showed the BA.2 has a "growth advantage" over other versions of omicron -- the dominant variant worldwide -- an assessment of the available data didn't find a difference in the severity of COVID-19 disease.

"It's clear that BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1, and this, combined with the relaxation of mitigation measures and waning immunity, is contributing to the current surge in infections," Lawrence Young, a professor of molecular oncology at Warwick University, told CNBC.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has learned the hard way that we underestimate COVID-19 "at our peril." People shouldn't worry just because a variant (or sublineage) has a new name. But a global rise in cases worldwide caused by any variant can lead to more deaths and to more opportunities for the coronavirus to mutate further.

Here's what we know about BA.2.

Why is it called 'stealth omicron'?

Scientists in South Africa were able to quickly identify omicron as a new variant this winter because of the way it presents through PCR tests. The original omicron causes a dropped signal or marker on the test that sets it apart from delta, which was the dominant variant prior to omicron. Omicron BA.2, however, doesn't have the same signal, called an S gene target failure. This makes it more stealthy, though genomic sequencing (which happens to about 10% of COVID-19 PCR tests in the US) will detect all omicron subvariants and coronavirus variants in general.

What are the symptoms of BA.2?

Data available currently suggests that BA.2 doesn't cause more severe disease than the original omicron variant, even if it is more transmissible. (The WHO notes that the transmission difference between original omicron and stealth omicron is smaller than the difference between delta and omicron.)

There isn't research available right now to suggest BA.2 causes different symptoms than the original omicron variant. For many people who catch COVID-19 (especially those who are fully vaccinated or boosted), COVID-19 symptoms resemble cold symptoms and you should stay home if you're sick.

According to the COVID symptom tracking app Zoe, the top five COVID-19 symptoms in December were runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.

Is BA.2 more severe? Can you get omicron twice?

One early Danish study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed, found no difference in hospitalization rates between the original omicron variant and BA.2. This is in contrast to another preliminary study from researchers in Japan who found that BA.2 may be different enough from the original omicron variant to be considered a whole new variant and could also be more severe.

The WHO, however, considering all available the real-world data, concluded there's no reported difference in severity between omicron BA.1 and BA.2, despite its growth advantage.

Scientists need more research to determine how well COVID-19 treatments hold up against it, including the antiviral pill Paxlovid. A preliminary study found that one of two monoclonal antibody treatments authorized for use against omicron doesn't worked against BA.2. But Eli Lilly, which recently had an antibody therapy authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration for use against omicron, said its new treatment works against BA.2.

"BA.2 has a whole mess of new mutations that no one has tested," Dr. Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester, told Nature in February. Like previous variants and subvariants, scientists need to observe the virus in the real world to determine the significance of those mutations. Right now, the WHO is still monitoring BA.2.

Like the original omicron, BA.2 makes our vaccines less protective against infection than earlier variants, but there isn't data now to show we're worse off with BA.2. In a March 8 statement, the WHO said that while there are cases of people getting sick with BA.2 after they've already had COVID-19 caused by omicron, early data suggests that infection with BA.1 provides "substantial protection" against BA.2, at least for a while.

