US Warns Against Travel to Three More Nations Due To High Risk of COVID

The US has added three new countries to it's high-risk list for travel due to COVID-19. The Philippines, Russia and Nepal were added on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid rising cases.

They join more than 100 other countries still on Level 3 travel advisory list, including nations across Europe, South America, the Pacific, Asia and Africa.

Just 18 countries -- such as South Africa, India, Indonesia and Azerbaijan -- are on the moderate risk list for travel advisories, while only 23 are on the low risk list, including Cuba, Egypt, China and Pakistan.

