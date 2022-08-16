Save on Streaming Android 13 Best iPad Best Samsung Phone Best Password Manager Sony Headphones Deal Gym Membership Savings MLB 2022
US Warns Against Travel to Three More Nations Due To High Risk of COVID

The Philippines, Russia and Nepal now have Level 3 travel advisories in place from the CDC.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The US has added three new countries to it's high-risk list for travel due to COVID-19. The Philippines, Russia and Nepal were added on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid rising cases.

They join more than 100 other countries still on Level 3 travel advisory list, including nations across Europe, South America, the Pacific, Asia and Africa.

Just 18 countries -- such as South Africa, India, Indonesia and Azerbaijan -- are on the moderate risk list for travel advisories, while only 23 are on the low risk list, including Cuba, Egypt, China and Pakistan.

