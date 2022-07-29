Updated COVID Vaccine Boosters to Roll Out in Fall, Reports Say

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

The US Food and Drug Administration is planning to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with updated vaccines this fall, The New York Times reported Thursday. This comes after vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna assured officials they could deliver shots that are more effective against the BA.5 omicron subvariant by then.

The fall campaign replaces a plan to let younger adults get second COVID-19 boosters this summer, so that more people will be protected against the highly contagious BA.5 in the winter, NPR noted.

The FDA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

