Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.

According to the FDA, Lupin hasn't received any reports of illness, but the company is recalling the medication out of an "abundance of caution."

The affected medications include:

Irbesartan tablets in 75 mg, 150 mg and 300 mg doses

Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets in 150 mcg / 12.5 mcg doses

Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets in 300 mcg / 12.5 mcg doses

People who are currently taking the recalled medicine are "advised to continue taking their medication and contact their pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for advice regarding an alternative treatment," the FDA said.

Lupin is reaching out to wholesalers, distributors and others that carry the medicine and arranging for the return of the recalled products, according to the recall statement.

Customers or distributors can call (855) 769-3988 or (855) 769-3989 from 9 to 5 ET with questions about the recall.

High blood pressure is extremely common in the US -- almost half of all adults (47%) have high blood pressure determined by a 130 or higher systolic reading, an 80 or higher diastolic reading or taking medication, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Uncontrolled high blood pressure raises a person's risk for heart disease and stroke, and hypertension is also a risk factor for more severe COVID-19.

