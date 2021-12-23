This mini massage gun is under $50 today and promises next-day delivery

Fit King

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Massage guns are a great at-home remedy for muscle soreness. If you're looking for a last-minute gift, Amazon is offering the for $49. Be sure to select the $15 off coupon before checkout. This mini-gun has a smaller body, weighing under 2 lbs. It is a great size for travel and it's easy to hold, making it a better option for some people. Plus, Prime members can get this portable massage gun delivered tomorrow -- that means you can get this wrapped and under the tree in time for Christmas.

This small and versatile machine still packs a punch. With four speeds, it can break up knots and work out tension, and it's safe to use on all areas of the body to improve blood flow and relieve muscle soreness. Whether you're sore from working out or stiff from a long flight, this massager can provide targeted pain relief. It also comes with four silicone massage heads to choose from and features an advanced noise reduction system keeping it under 45 decibels so that you can use it anywhere. It charges through a USB-C cord, which is included, and with a full charge, this massager will last up to 6 hours.

Read more: Best massage gun for 2022

Remember, though this is a great deal, shipping can vary by location, so double check that it will arrive with next-day delivery and choose that option at checkout. Additionally, the information provided here is for informational purposes only, and you should always consult a physician if you have questions about a medical condition or health objectives.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.